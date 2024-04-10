Never Alone 2 teaser shows Nuna and Fox coming face-to-face with giant creatures
The sequel is designed primarily for co-op play.
Two years after E-line Media revealed it was working on Never Alone 2, the first look at gameplay emerged at the . The brief clip shows Nuna and her spirit companion Fox running across ice and encountering a pair of giant creatures. There's not much to the video (it's a teaser, after all), but it gives a sense of the game's look and feel.
You'll venture through the Alaskan wilderness to look for ways to support your home village. Along the way, you'll unravel a mystery that poses a threat to the community. While the 2014 original (which nearly 15 million people have played) married 3D graphics and 2D gameplay, Never Alone 2 is billed as a "3D open-map sequel."
Never Alone included solo and co-op modes (). The follow-up is designed primarily for two players, in either online or couch co-op modes, to place a focus on the theme of interdependence.
Never Alone 2 has an original story from Iñupiat writer Nasugraq Rainey Hopson, and it was designed with input from Alaska Native elders, writers, storytellers and community members. E-line Media hasn't revealed a release window for Never Alone 2 yet, but the developer has teamed up with publisher Humble Games to get it out into the wild. In the meantime, fans can for updates.