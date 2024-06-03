New York is about to give parents more control over their kids' social media feeds
It would also require parental permission for late-night notifications.
New York is poised to pass a law that will bar social media platforms from showing algorithmic feeds to teens without parental consent. The Wall Street Journal that lawmakers in the state have reached a “tentative agreement” on a bill that will be voted on later this week.
State officials, including Governor Kathy Hochul, introduced a bill requiring parental consent for algorithmic feeds The Stop Addictive Feeds Exploitation (SAFE) for Kids Act doesn’t restrict the type of content teens can view on social media apps, but they wouldn’t be able to view algorithmic feeds without permission from their parents or guardians. The latest version of the bill will also block teens from seeing in-app notifications overnight without parental consent, according to The Wall Street Journal.
If passed into law, New York would become the latest state to attempt to rein in social media platforms’ access to teens with requirements. Utah a law last year requiring social media apps to get parental consent, though the measure was later . Lawmakers in California have also limiting teens’ access to algorithmic feeds.