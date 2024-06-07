One of our favorite pairs of wireless earbuds for running is on sale for only $78

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

The Jabra Elite 4 Active earbuds are on sale via Amazon for just $78 , which is a discount of 35 percent. This isn’t a record-low price for the earbuds, but it’s dang close. Unfortunately, this major discount only applies to the black version, though many of the other colorways are still on sale.

These earbuds easily made our list of the best headphones for runners , and it’s not just because the word “active” is in the name. We appreciated the comfortable fit and IP57 water and dust protection, which includes protection from sweat. They’ll do fine with your daily exercise routine.

Of course, earbuds live and die by their sound quality and the Elite 4 is no slouch in that department. It boasts a fantastic sound profile right out of the box, but you can tweak the EQ via the company’s proprietary app. This app also lets you save profile presets. Sometimes you just need a bit more bass when running, to account for all of that exterior noise.

Speaking of exterior noise, these earbuds feature decent ANC. The battery life is solid, thanks to the included charging case, and the multipoint connectivity is useful when switching audio sources. The case also includes the option for wireless charging, which is always a nice bonus.

These aren’t perfect, but what is? The company’s HearThrough transparency mode isn’t as natural-sounding as tech found with rival products like the Beat Fits Pro . The Elite 4 Active earbuds also lack the ability to play spatial sound with Dolby Audio.

