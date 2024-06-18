Paradox Interactive closes Life By You’s studio after canceling the life sim game
All 24 employees of Paradox Tectonic are out of work.
Paradox Tectonic, the Berkeley, California studio behind the unreleased life simulator game , has been shuttered by its parent company Paradox Interactive. All 24 employees have lost their jobs, according to .
The news of Paradox Tectonic’s closure comes just one day after Paradox Interactive announced its decision to . The game’s troubled development was punctuated by blown deadlines on three different early access release windows before the title was scrapped entirely.
“This is difficult and drastic news for our colleagues at Tectonic, who’ve worked hard on Life By You’s Early Access release,” Paradox Interactive Chief Executive Officer Fredik Wester said in a released statement. “Sadly, with cancellation of their sole project we have to take the tough decision to close down the studio. We are deeply grateful for their hard work in trying to take Paradox into a new genre.” Wester said in a separate statement that the life simulation did not “meet our expectations” and could not deliver a version “that we’d be satisfied with” in time for release.
Paradox Interactive has good reason to be wary of releasing a bad game. The studio is still feeling the blowback from Colossal Order’s . The game had a number of bugs following its release in October that put a huge strain on PC graphics cards making it difficult to play in 4K. The sequel also failed to launch with promised features like mod support, and its led to an “Overwhelmingly Negative” review on Steam that forced Colossal Order to issue refunds.
It’s also the third major publisher to close a game studio in just the last week. announced on Monday that it would close Pieces Interactive following its release of the Alone in the Dark reboot. , the Seattle based developer behind Wizard with a Gun, announced its dissolvement on Friday.
These closings are also just the latest bits of bad news in a year that’s already full of layoffs and studio closures. Obsidian Publishing’s tracker estimates that this year will see 10,800 layoffs, an alarming number that’s already outpacing last year’s totals.