Popular Anker power bank and Soundcore speaker recalled over potential fire risk

Some Anker and Soundcore products are being recalled due to a manufacturing defect that could cause fires. Anker issued a recall for its 321 Power Bank (PowerCore 5K, A1112) this week, saying, “The lithium-ion battery in the affected power banks can overheat, potentially causing melting of plastic components, smoke and fire hazards.” Its audio brand, Soundcore, issued a recall for its A3102 Speaker in Black as well.

The company has apparently started notifying customers who may own one of the affected devices via email, but you can double check the serial numbers — which are printed on the bottom of each device — using the above links to be sure. Anker says the issue applies only to a small number of devices manufactured between March and April of 2023. Also affected is a workplace conferencing device, the AnkerWork A3302 speakerphone, according to a press release . If you have one of these devices, the company advises you immediately stop using it and dispose of it properly at a facility that takes lithium batteries.