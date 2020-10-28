The Morning After: The PlayStation 5 is pretty big

Finally, it’s time to actually play with the PS5 -- not that Sony’s suffering as the rest of us wait.

No matter whether you store it vertically or horizontally, it’s a big darn console, supported by a new, cumbersome display plate that helps keep the beastly thing stable.

Sony and Microsoft have some stringent coverage restrictions before the new consoles launch next month, so for now, you can read all about the imposing physicality of the PlayStation 5 and the improved experience of its DualSense controller.

According to Senior Editor Jessica Conditt, the new controller has better trigger buttons and a wider grip. Demonstrating the demo title Astro’s Playroom, she added that the new haptic functions are pretty impressive but we’ll need to wait and see whether major game makers think the same. Deeper gameplay impressions are coming soon -- once we’re able to share them.

-Mat

Now it’s a holiday title.

CD Projekt Red has delayed Cyberpunk 2077 once again, with the game now expecting to land on December 10th -- a delay of 21 days.

“Most likely, there are many emotions and questions in your heads, so, first and foremost, please accept our humble apologies,” the studio said on Twitter. CD Projekt Red says the delay is due to the challenge of launching the title on what amounts to nine different platforms while everyone on the team works from home.

The game was originally scheduled for release on April 26th.

A nerdy phone for nerdy people.

In a nice callback to early Android devices like the Motorola Droid, the F(x)tec Pro1-X includes a 66-button QWERTY keyboard. It still, however, has the same aging Snapdragon 835 chip and 3,200mAh battery as its predecessor — though the new model comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The Pro1-X is launching via Indiegogo, in a partnership with the mobile software tweaking community XDA Developers. “The main reason we created the Pro1-X was to offer our users a choice. Every phone launched either runs Android or iOS, and even the best Android phones require rooting to be able to truly customize the experience,” said XDA Chief Content Officer Nirave Gondhia.

It will cost $899 when it goes on sale in March, but if you back the crowdfunding campaign there are a few levels of entry with lower prices.

Someone 'seized' a page on DonaldJTrump.com and threatened to release classified info.

With less than a week to go before the US presidential election, election security is a hot-button topic, and hackers have already struck. Briefly, the About page on DonaldJTrump.com was replaced by an unknown party.

On the page, it threatened to “discredit” Trump as president and said the attackers would choose to share or keep secret their incriminating data based on which option received more votes in the form of cryptocurrency sent to their accounts, as well as a supposed encryption key to verify their identity. The page was apparently up for around thirty minutes. Tim Murtaugh, Director of Communications for Trump’s re-election campaign, said that they were working with law enforcement to investigate the source of the attack.

