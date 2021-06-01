Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget

The Morning After: Sony's PlayStation 5 arrives

The PS5 has launched, YouTube crashed and Nike's new Jordans can lace themselves.
Engadget
52m ago
Comments
34 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
How to buy a PlayStation 5 on November 12th

How to buy a PlayStation 5 on November 12th

View
The PS5 will only be sold online on launch day

The PS5 will only be sold online on launch day

View
YouTube went down

YouTube went down

View
David Fincher signs a four-year exclusivity deal with Netflix

David Fincher signs a four-year exclusivity deal with Netflix

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr