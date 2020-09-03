'PUBG Mobile' will escape India ban by cutting out Tencent

Last week, India banned another 118 apps with links to China. PUBG Mobile Lite and PUBG Mobile Nordic Map were included in that sweeping ban. Now, PUBG Corporation says it’s looking for ways to bring the apps back to India.
The South Korean company was included in the ban because the mobile games are published by China’s Tencent. In a statement shared today, PUBG Corporation said it will no longer use Tencent Games to publish the PUBG Mobile franchise in India. According to TechCrunch, prior to the ban, PUBG Mobile had more than 40 million monthly active users in India, so there’s a strong incentive to restore the game.