Samsung Unpacked 2024: How to watch Samsung unveil the Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Z Fold and more

Watch the company unveil the Galaxy Ring, new foldables and more.

Samsung’s summer event is nearly here. Unpacked 2024 will stream live on Wednesday, July 10, at 9AM ET. You can watch it on Samsung’s YouTube channel, Newsroom website and homepage.

The company is holding the shindig in Paris ahead of the Olympics, kicking off there later this month. Perhaps it wants to set the tone for a fashion tie-in with its Galaxy Ring launch. Samsung has already shown what it looks like, and the company wrote in a court filing that it plans to start shipping the ring “in or around August.”

Foldables are expected to be a marquee attraction, with the Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 rumored to feature heavily at the event. Their updates could be minor, as alleged leaks suggest the Z Flip 6 will have a boosted battery, RAM option and a new Snapdragon chip. Similar iterative update rumors have floated around for the flagship Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The Galaxy Watch 7 is also rumored to be on tap, with better performance and power efficiency. The Galaxy Watch Ultra could be a beefy wearable with a dial. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro could make an appearance with richer audio, longer battery life and adaptive noise control in the high-end model.

The tech world’s current trajectory makes new AI features practically inevitable at the showcase. Samsung launched new AI tools with its Galaxy S24 series in January, and it sounds like a safe bet to expect more on Wednesday.

For more on the event, you can check out Engadget’s Samsung Unpacked 2024 in-depth rumor roundup.