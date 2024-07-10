Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 6 is swiping many of the AI features from the S24 Ultra

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Samsung just announced the Galaxy Z Fold 6 at its most recent Unpacked event. The company’s latest high-end foldable is filled with both hardware and software upgrades. As usual with modern tech, AI is the name of the game here.

It’s getting pretty much all of the fancypants AI features first included with the Galaxy S24 Ultra. These include the interpreter mode for in-person conversations in another language and the live translation feature for calls. There’s chat assist to check spelling, grammar and tone of messages, complete with a glut of emoji options.

These AI tools extend to the Notes app, which allow for automatic summaries, formatting, spell checks and translations. The foldable is also getting a circle to search feature for images and an instant overlay that translates language. Finally, there’s AI-assisted photo editing.

As for construction, there’s Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back, so this thing should take a licking and keep on ticking. The dual-rail hinge features a refined folding edge with enhanced resistance to pressure and sharp objects. Samsung says the aluminum used in the Z Fold 6 is ten percent stronger than the previous iteration.

There’s a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and 12GB of RAM. The main screen is a 7.6-inch AMOLED with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, while the cover screen is a 6.3-inch AMOLED. The 50MP main camera is similar to last year’s model, though there’s a new 12MP ultra-wide sensor. The Z Fold 6 can still handle 3x optical zoom. It’s also the brightest device in its category, with a maximum of 2,600 nits.

The Z Fold 6 is available for preorder right now in a wide variety of colors, including pink, navy and silver. There are two colors exclusive to Samsung.com, which are white and crafted black. The foldable starts at a jaw-dropping $1,900.

