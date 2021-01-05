Generate immersive visuals for your music with SYQEL’s AI-powered software

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

Whether you’re at a music festival, nightclub or even an orchestra, properly executed visuals should be a mainstay in any listening experience. That’s because well timed and thematically appropriate graphics don’t distract from the music itself — they enhance it.

If you’re looking to add that extra bit of theatrical flare to your own audio experience, SYQEL is an AI-powered software that can enhance your music during playback by providing responsive and enticing visuals, and lifetime Lite Plans are on sale now for $50, or 66 percent off.

SYQEL is an advanced music visualizer that is responsive and extremely easy to use. After a two-minute setup, you will be able to generate hypnotic illustrations to accompany your audio. Imagery appears in a variety of styles and pulls from a library of thousands of graphics.

This SYQEL Lite Plan comes with over 5,000 2D visuals and your own personalized feed. You can create beautiful visuals for mic and desktop audio as well as radio or streamed content just as easily as you play it. You’re given lifetime access with this deal, so can enjoy every permutation and pattern the mesmerizing AI-generated imagery provides. You can also spread your subscription among three devices per license, including desktop and mobile.

This software is perfect for anyone who wants to make a spectacle of their audio, whether they’re DJs, musicians, performers or those who just want to turn their music into a more entertaining experience. So if you plan on hosting a post-pandemic get-together this summer, SYQEL will pair perfectly with your carefully curated party playlist. The app works on any device, so wherever you are and however you’re playing music, you'll be able to deliver beautiful visualizations of your music.

You can create fluid, enticing imagery to complement with your music experience now with SYQEL. Lifetime Lite Plans are currently $50 , down 66 percent from the regular price of $149.

Prices subject to change.