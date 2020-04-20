Latest in Gear

Image credit: Facebook

The Morning After: Facebook's gaming app plans

And Instagram founders reunite on COVID-19 tracker.
Engadget
1h ago
Comments
40 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The COVID-19 shutdown is making weather prediction more difficult

The COVID-19 shutdown is making weather prediction more difficult

View
NASA reveals the next company to deliver expedition tech to the Moon

NASA reveals the next company to deliver expedition tech to the Moon

View
Facebook pledges $100 million to support journalism during coronavirus crisis

Facebook pledges $100 million to support journalism during coronavirus crisis

View
Facebook's interactive COVID-19 map displays symptoms by county

Facebook's interactive COVID-19 map displays symptoms by county

View
COVID-19 scammers may have stolen millions from the German government

COVID-19 scammers may have stolen millions from the German government

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr