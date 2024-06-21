The new Apple Pencil Pro gets its first discount, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

The latest stylus for iPads, the Apple Pencil Pro is currently on sale for $119 on Amazon. That's just $10 lower than its original price, but does happen to be the first discount on the new accessory since it's launch last month. The new Pencil Pro recognizes squeezes, which can trigger actions like bringing up app-specific tool palettes and shortcuts, and gives you haptic feedback as you use it. It can also detect rolling the barrel for more precision as you draw.

The introduction of the new stylus brings the number of Apple's Pencil offerings up to four. And if you're confused by the Apple Pencil lineup, you're not alone. As for this new Pro model, it will only work with the four new iPads: the 11- and 13-inch iPad Air (M2), and the 11- and 13-inch iPad Pro (M4).