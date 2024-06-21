Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
The new Apple Pencil Pro gets its first discount, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
Get discounts on gear from Anker, Belkin, TP-Link and more.
As we do each Friday, we've gathered up the best deals on tech we could find. In the audio department, we spotted sale prices on some of our recommended earbuds from Anker and Beats. Discounts on Apple gear include all-time low prices on the 15-inch 2024 MacBook Air laptop, the new Apple Pencil Pro stylus and the (Product) RED Apple Watch. For your home, you can snag a deal on our favorite mesh Wi-Fi system and charging docks from both Anker and Belkin. And if all this talk of shopping has you thinking about your finances, you may want to check out the half-price subscription to Quicken Simplifi, our current top pick for a budgeting app. Here are all the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.
The latest stylus for iPads, the Apple Pencil Pro is currently on sale for $119 on Amazon. That's just $10 lower than its original price, but does happen to be the first discount on the new accessory since it's launch last month. The new Pencil Pro recognizes squeezes, which can trigger actions like bringing up app-specific tool palettes and shortcuts, and gives you haptic feedback as you use it. It can also detect rolling the barrel for more precision as you draw.
The introduction of the new stylus brings the number of Apple's Pencil offerings up to four. And if you're confused by the Apple Pencil lineup, you're not alone. As for this new Pro model, it will only work with the four new iPads: the 11- and 13-inch iPad Air (M2), and the 11- and 13-inch iPad Pro (M4).
If you don't mind (or even kinda like) the (Product) RED case and band, you can snag the 41mm Apple Watch Series 9 for $299, a full $100 off the full price and a 25 percent discount.
The Apple Watch Series 9 got 92 in our review thanks to new features like Double Tap and Raise To Speak. It's also our favorite smartwatch overall and our pick for the best of Apple's three models. It pairs seamlessly with an iPhone, giving you plenty of notifications and response options without reaching for your phone.
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is currently on sale for $719, down from $799, adventure specific features like a depth gauge and a display that can reach up to 3,000 nits of brightness.
The Anker Soundcore Space A40 earbuds have returned to a low of $49, that's a savings of $31 over the full price. We named these our top pick for a budget-friendly set of buds because they provide features like EQ adjustment, splash-resistance, active noise cancellation and a decent transparency mode. Plus the sound itself is pleasant and warm.
The mic quality isn't particularly great, so you don't get the best call performance, and the buds won't automatically pause your music when you take one of the buds out. Still, this is a great deal for a set of decent buds.
The Beats Fit Pro earbuds have dropped to $159 from their $200 list price. That's a dollar less than they went for earlier this year, and matches the Black Friday price from last year. These are our pick for the best workout headphones and our top choice for headphones for running. They're rated for IPX4 water resistance so they can handle a run in the rain and sweaty HIIT sessions, plus they're comfortable, have a six-hour battery life and can get an extra 21 hours from the charging case.
Of course, they're more expensive than the latest offering from Beats, but even at the low price of just $80, the new Solo Buds didn't wow us — if you can afford to upgrade to the Fit Pro model, you'll be happy you did.
If you're looking for headphones, note that the Beats Studio Pro are also on sale and currently down to $180. That's a 49 percent discount and about $10 more than the lowest price we've seen.
Our top pick for a Wi-Fi 6E mesh system is TP-Link's Deco XE75, and right now, it's on sale for just $290 for a set of three. That's after a 31 percent discount and a $20 clickable coupon. Taken together, that's the lowest price we've seen on the set so far.
We like how it balances power and user-friendliness, bringing fast connections to places in your home that may have been spotty before. We gave it an 87 in our review, praising its high speeds, easy set-up and affordability. Our only gripe is with the app, which could have a little more polish. Also the cable is a bit short, but that's probably something you can overlook after the $160 discount.
Amazon is having a sale on some of Anker's charging gear, including the brand's MagGo magnetic charging station, which is down to $70 from $100 and an all-time low. The Qi2-certified device has a wireless pad up top for charging a MagSafe-compatible iPhone (models 12 and later), plus there are two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports and three AC outlets.
For just a simple charging pad, check out Anker's MagGo magnetic wireless charging pad, which is 10 percent off and down to $20. For recharging on the go, you can get Anker's 622 MagSafe power bank (5,000mAh) for $35 instead of $70. It has a little built-in stand that lets you watch as you charge.
We named Quicken Simplifi our favorite budgeting app after Mint shut down earlier this year. Right now, a year-long subscription is on sale for $2 per month, billed annually at $24. We already thought this was the best budgeting app for the price, and now that's even more true.
We appreciate the clean and simple interface and the fact that it's easy to connect with your financial institutions. You can even invite a partner or financial advisor to co-manage your account — something not all services allow. While we wish it had Zillow integration like other apps, that's a minor gripe.
Anker's PowerConf C200 2K webcam is down to $48 after a 20 percent discount. That's a price it's returned to often over the past few months, but represents a good deal on a camera we named the best budget pick in our guide to webcams.
It shoots 2K video, which is probably more than most people need for video conferencing, and you can even control the resolution. We found it a little finicky to get the position just right, but the customizations (using Anker's software) and good picture quality make up for that — especially at this price.
The upright version of one of our picks for a multi-device charging pad, Belkin's MagSafe 3-in-1 stand, is currently 27 percent off, bringing it to just $110. This model is a well-reviewed unit that has earned a spot in at least one Engadget staffer's personal collection.
With it, you can simultaneously charge an Apple Watch, iPhone and AirPods without a mess of cables everywhere. Just make sure your devices are compatible — it'll work with iPhones model 12 or newer, 3rd generation AirPods or AirPods Pro. All series of Apple Watches should charge on the stand. We've noticed it doesn't quite hit the promised 15 watts for refilling an iPhone, but it still charges faster than most non-Qi2 chargers out there.
Apple's vast finding network makes the AirTag one of the better ways to find your stuff should it ever go missing as you travel. Right now, a four pack of the disks are back down to $80, a price they've hit a number of times in the past. Still, this is a good opportunity to save around $20 off the list price.
We named the AirTag the best Bluetooth tracker for iPhone users in our guide to those fobs, thanks to Apple's massive finding network that calls on every nearby iPhone to anonymously search for your lost stuff. It's not quite as loud, nor as prompt with the left-behind alerts as our top pick from Chiplolo — if you don't care about the community-fueled tracking, you can grab a four-pack of those for $75.
The 15.3-inch version of the MacBook Air is down to $1,129 for a base model at Amazon, or $1,489 for a config with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Both deals represent all-time lows; the former is $170 less than buying from Apple directly, while the latter is $210 off. The 15-inch Air is essentially the same as the 13-inch version, just with a more spacious screen and a better speaker system. It, too, earned a score of 90 in our review. — Jeff Dunn, Senior Reporter, Buying Advice
Apple's latest MacBook Pros are also on sale. The 14.2-inch version is down to $1,699 for a config with an M3 Pro chip, 18GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD at Amazon and B&H. That's $300 off Apple's list price, $100 below the street price we've seen on Amazon over the last couple of months and another all-time low. The 16.3-inch model is also on sale for a low of $2,199, which is a similar discount. That model has the same base specs, though it has a slightly stronger 12-core CPU (instead of the 11-core chip on the 14-inch model) and 18-core GPU (instead of a 14-core unit).
We gave both M3 MacBook Pros a review score of 90 last November. They're more laptop than most people need, but they should make sense for 3D designers, video editors and other professional types that are willing to pay for more power, a richer mini-LED display and a wider port selection. Both models have excellent battery life, but the 16-inch one lasts a little longer.
Note that Apple has already launched a new M4 chip with the new iPad Pros, so it's only a matter of time until all of these MacBooks receive a refresh. According to a Bloomberg report earlier this year, the Pros could be updated by the end of this year or early 2025, while new Airs could arrive sometime next spring. That said, none of the current notebooks will feel slow anytime soon, so these are good deals if you need to upgrade today. — Jeff Dunn, Senior Reporter, Buying Advice
Amazon subsidiary Woot is selling three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions for $34.49 and one-month subscriptions for $11.79. The service normally costs $17 per month, with the first month available for $1 if you're a new member. These aren't the largest discounts we've ever seen, but the three-month deal essentially gives you a bonus month for no extra cost. Woot had discounts on lower-tier Game Pass Core subscriptions earlier this week, but those have since sold out, so you might want to act fast here. The offer is eligible to both new and existing subscribers.
As a refresher, Game Pass Ultimate gives access to a large library of games across consoles, PC and cloud streaming, including just about all of Xbox's first-party releases. It also enables online multiplayer. A subscription will make the most sense if you like to play a wide range of games instead of sticking to the same small handful. The Xbox library as a whole isn't as stacked with must-play exclusives as the Nintendo Switch or PlayStation 5, but Game Pass still covers plenty of games we like, so this is a decent chance to save if there's a few you've been eyeing for the summer. — Jeff Dunn, Senior Reporter, Buying Advice
Beats only launched its new Solo 4 headphones just over a month ago, but the on-ear pair is already down to $130 at various retailers. That's $70 off the Apple subsidiary's MSRP, $20 off the wireless set's street price over the last few weeks and a new low. A bundle that pairs the headphones with two years of AppleCare+ protection is also on sale for $150.
We gave the Solo 4 a score of 79 in our review. Battery life is their headline feature, as they can last more than 50 hours on a charge. They have a nicely even-handed sound beyond that, and they support wired playback over a USB-C or 3.5mm cable. There aren't a ton of wireless on-ear headphones coming out these days, so this is one of your better bets if you like that form factor. That said, the design can feel tight if you have a larger head, and the whole thing is light on features, with no ANC, multi-device connectivity (on iOS), wear detection, transparency mode or EQ. But if you like the style and fit, the Solo 4 is much more palatable at $130 than $200. — Jeff Dunn, Senior Reporter, Buying Advice
