There's now a gameplay trailer for Neva, the upcoming title from the makers of Gris

The first gameplay trailer for Neva is out and, wow, I cannot wait to play this one. Neva, from Gris developer Nomada Studio, is an action-adventure game that follows the story of a woman named Alba and a horned wolf cub that has become her companion in a decaying world. While it appears thematically and artistically similar to Gris, the new trailer shows Neva will have a fair amount of combat, unlike its predecessor. And it looks absolutely stunning.

Publisher Devolver Digital released the latest look at Neva during Summer Game Fest. It doesn’t have a firm release date just yet, but it’s slated to come out this year. Neva will be available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Prepare for an emotional experience.

Nomada’s first title, Gris (2018), is the kind of game that really sticks with you after you’ve finished it. I cried at the end of it all (which I promise is not as regular a thing as it would seem now that I’ve written about crying over a game twice in the span of a week). Neva seems like it has the potential to be just as impactful — or more, because now there’s a dog involved. It doesn’t hurt that the promotional art is giving some serious Princess Mononoke vibes.

