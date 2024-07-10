This early Prime Day deal discounts 25 percent off the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Amazon Prime Day isn’t quite here yet, but it is just around the corner. As we wait for July 16, some early deals are coming in hot. For instance, the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro is 25 percent off, dropping the cost down to $300. This is the best price we’ve seen all year on this particular model.

This isn’t your average air fryer/oven combo. It made our list of the best air fryers for some very good reasons. This is a huge appliance, measuring over one cubic foot, which brings both positives and negatives. On the downside, it’s big and will take up a lot of space in the kitchen. On the upside, the thing can cook an entire turkey or easily accommodate a five-quart dutch oven. It’s best thought of as a second primary oven and will be of particular use around the holidays.

Beyond the size, this is a capable contraption. It excels at crisping up ingredients and has many features beyond air frying. It includes a bunch of cooking modes, including toast, broil, bake, pizza and even dehydration. It’s a one-stop shop of culinary mayhem. All told, there are 13 of these cooking modes.

One strange omission is that it doesn’t offer any app connectivity or any smart features whatsoever. This is odd because, well, smart is right there in the name. Another con is the exorbitant price, but $300 is a whole lot better than $400, particularly if you have a big and hungry family.

