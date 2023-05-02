Tinder's parent company is leaving Russia over a year after the Ukraine invasion Match Group will wind down operations in the country by the end of June.

Tech companies are still withdrawing from Russia more than a year after the country invaded Ukraine. Tinder owner Match Group has revealed that it will completely withdraw its dating app brands from the Russian market by the end of June. The firm says it's "committed to protecting human rights" and is currently "taking steps" to limit access to its services before the exit.

Match Group hasn't said why it's pulling out now, or what it's doing to restrict access beforehand. We've asked the company for comment. It did acknowledge damage to its European region sales in March, a month after the invasion started.

Numerous tech companies exited Russia soon after the Ukraine invasion last February. Apple and Microsoft halted all sales in Russia in early March that year, while Netflix stopped streaming soon after freezing production of Russian originals. Internet giants were also quick to block Russian state media organizations RT and Sputnik. Non-technology brands like Coca-Cola and McDonald's also dropped Russia within months.

Whatever the reasons behind the timing, Match might not have much choice. The invasion has faced widespread condemnation, and there are no signs of a change of heart from Russian leadership. Jeff Perkins, the executive director of shareholder Friends Fiduciary Corp, tells Reuters that Match's continued presence in Russia is "not a good look" — it's doing business in a country accused of war crimes.