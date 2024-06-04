Ubisoft Toronto is helping out with the troubled Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake

Another Ubisoft studio is pitching in to help develop Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake. Ubisoft Toronto has announced on X/Twitter that it's joining the company's Montreal division to work on the game. In 2022, Ubisoft Montreal took over the project from Ubisoft Pune and Mumbai after several days from its target release date of as far back as January 2021. The company said back then that Montreal was "building upon the work achieved" by its studios in India. In an interview last year, though, producer Jean-Francois Naud revealed that the project was still "in conception" and that it's "looking at feedback from the community and finding [its] own way of delivering the game."

— Ubisoft Toronto (@UbisoftToronto) June 3, 2024

Ubisoft Montreal was "the very birthplace of the epic Sands of Time trilogy," the company wrote in its message when the studio took the reins. The original Sands of Times was itself a reboot of the original Prince of Persia series of PC games by Jordan Mechner. Montreal was also the studio behind a number of Splinter Cell series and Rainbow Six series titles, as well as most Assassin's Creed games. Meanwhile, Toronto developed Far Cry 5 and 6 and Watch Dogs: Legion. It's also currently working on the Splinter Cell remake that's being rebuilt from the ground up using the company's own Snowdrop engine.

The Sands of Time Remake has no new release date yet.