Usagi Yojimbo will be playable in the upcoming DLC for 'TMNT: Shredder's Revenge' There’s also a new game mode and color swap options.

Developer Tribute Games and publisher Dotemu just announced some robust DLC coming later this year for the well-reviewed beat 'em up Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. The Dimension Shellshock DLC features a new game mode, new color swaps for playable characters and brand new playable characters like iconic comic book samurai Miyamoto Usagi from Usagi Yojimbo.

For the newbies, Miyamoto Usagi is a samurai rabbit, though he’s often been affiliated with the ninja turtles throughout various comic runs and in several animated series. Technically, Usagi Yojimbo is set during the Edo period in Japan, but that hasn’t stopped him from showing up in modern day NYC to do battle with Shredder’s minions. To that end, the DLC will include a number of time portals that bring the ronin bunny to the present day and bring the turtles back to 17th century Japan.

The trailer clearly advertises the presence of new characters, plural, but only Usagi is mentioned by name. Other than that, the DLC features a brand-new game mode that locks players in survival rooms to do battle with waves of enemies. There’s also new color palettes for the turtles, adding a bit of old-school flair to your favorite adolescent tortoises.

The Dimension Shellshock DLC releases later this year for most major platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC via Steam and Xbox One. Pricing hasn’t been announced yet. In related news, Shredder’s Revenge recently launched for iOS and Netflix.

