The Morning After: Weber's SmokeFire grills are getting smarter

After another extremely regular week, it’s not really a surprise to be comforted by something familiar -- even if that something is a real-time strategy war game.

I think my first Command & Conquer experience was on Sega Saturn, which quickly opened the door for its sequels and other games like Starcraft. While my reflexes are a little too slow to make an esports team at this point, this seems like a perfect time to take the 4K-ready Command & Conquer Remastered Collection for a spin now that it’s available via Origin and Steam.

-- Richard

The Engadget Podcast: Twitter and Facebook's showdown with Trump

What a year this past week has been.

Devindra and Cherlynn chat with Karissa Bell, Engadget’s Senior Editor focusing on social media, about how Twitter and Facebook approached explosive posts by the president very differently.



Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Pocket Casts or Stitcher.

Weber’s SmokeFire smart grills just got a lot better

It’s that time.

Baby Back Ribs cooked with SmokeBoost for about two hours. Billy Steele/Engadget

Ready to go outside while still staying at home? A grill is a good excuse that still provides some social distance, and Billy Steele spoke to Weber CEO Chris Scherzinger about some updates that are making its smart grills better than ever. Most importantly, now you can set the temperature from your phone, and even shut the grill off remotely. Other tweaks have made push notifications more informative, and the algorithm won’t freak out if you lift the lid to make a small change.

How to protect your identity while protesting police brutality

Don’t forget your umbrella.

While there isn’t a whole lot you can do against a cop with a can of mace and an itchy trigger finger, there are plenty of ways to protect your safety, identity and personal data when you’re out exercising your First Amendment rights. Andrew Tarantola explains.

