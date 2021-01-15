The best deals we found this week: $30 off Apple's iPad and more

Buy 8th-generation iPad at Amazon - $299 Buy iPad Air at Amazon - $559

Xbox Series X wireless controller

A few sites have the Xbox Series X wireless controller for $10 off, bringing it down to $50. While not totally reimagined from the previous version, the new controller has textured handles for better grip, a D-pad and a new share button. This is a good opportunity to get one not only for the discount, but also because, unlike other hard-to-find console accessories, these controllers will ship out within the next couple of weeks.

Buy Xbox wireless controller at GameStop - $50 Buy Xbox wireless controller at Newegg - $50 Buy Xbox wireless controller (carbon black) at Amazon - $50

Crucial MX500 internal SSD(1TB)

After being unavailable for a few days, Crucial’s MX500 internal SSD in 1TB is back in stock and at its all-time-low price of $85. This is a handy 2.4-inch drive that can upgrade or add more space to your desktop or laptop setup. In addition to its standard design, we like that it has AES-256 bit hardware encryption and integrated power loss immunity.

Buy Crucial MX500 (1TB) at Amazon - $85

Razer BlackWidow keyboard

Razer’s BlackWidow mechanical keyboard remains $50 off, bringing it down to $70. It’s a solid gaming keyboard that non-gamers will also appreciate for everyday use. If you’re willing to skip the extras that come with the BlackWidow Elite keyboard, this is a great deal on the simpler version. Razer’s also discounted its ANC Opus headset to $141 and its Viper ambidextrous mouse to $40.

Buy BlackWidow keyboard at Amazon - $70 Buy Opus headset at Amazon - $141 Buy Viper mouse at Amazon - $40

Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure

Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure game is $10 off right now, bringing it down to $70. This exercise role-playing game often goes in and out of stock quickly, so now’s the time to grab it if you want a new way to exercise inside this winter.

Buy Ring Fit Adventure at Best Buy - $70

New deal additions

MacBook Air M1

Apple’s new MacBook Air with the M1 chipset is $18 off right now, bringing it down to $982. While not a huge price drop, it is officially a record low that we haven’t seen since the laptop came out late last year. We gave the MacBook Air M1 a score of 94 for its blazing fast performance, lack of fan noise and excellent keyboard and trackpad.

Buy MacBook Air M1 at Amazon - $982

Echo Studio

Amazon’s Echo Studio is on sale for $170 right now, which is only $10 more than its lowest price ever. If you’re looking for the best sounding Echo speaker you can get, look no further than the Studio. It sounds great (even better when you have hi-res audio to play) and works well as a home theater speaker.

Buy Echo Studio at Amazon - $170

FastSnails Joy-Con grips

The Switch’s Joy-Cons are tough to deal with when you’re using just one for multiplayer gaming in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, but FastSnail’s grips make them a bit more comfortable. They fit Joy-Cons perfectly and give you access to all buttons, including the SR and SL “triggers.” A two-pack of these grips is on sale for $11 right now, and you’ll get matching thumb-stick grips that you can easily pop on for more traction.

Buy FastSnails grips at Amazon - $11

