The Morning After: Thursday, September 7th 2017

Hey, good morning! You look fabulous.
Good morning! T-Mobile is willing to pick up the tab for your Netflix habit, and trackball mice are back. Really.
Hey, good morning! You look fabulous.
Good morning! T-Mobile is willing to pick up the tab for your Netflix habit, and trackball mice are back. Really.
All Jaguars will have electric drivetrains in 2020
Jaguar has announced that within a few years, all of its new cars will be some type of hybrid or EV. To go along with the news, it also announced two concept vehicles, including this Future-Type autonomous vehicle, shown above, that works with its Sayer AI-powered steering wheel. The other is its E-Type Zero, a classic roadster reworked to fit a 220 kW electric motor.
Epson's ultra bright projector can hide in plain sight
Meet the new Home Cinema LS100, an "ultra short-throw" laser display. Basically, according to Epson, this $2,000 projector can be mounted within a few inches of a nearby wall and display a 120-inch 1080p image, even in a brightly lit room. Plus, the laser light source is supposed to last 10 years or more without needing a replacement.
Computer Love: The surprisingly lackluster rise of VR porn
Two years after his first visit to the world of virtual reality porn, Editor in Chief Christopher Trout is revisiting the platform. Despite great expectations, it seems that very little has changed, and some key players have retreated from their 360-degree efforts. Now it's time to figure out if this is a VR "killer app" or just another niche.
India wants its own 27-mile Hyperloop
Hyperloop Transportation Technologies has signed a memorandum of understanding to investigate creating a route between Vijayawada and Amaravati. The company claims it could shrink the current 70-minute travel time to just six minutes.
Logitech is bringing back the trackball mouse
The MX ERGO marks Logitech's first new trackball in almost 10 years, pairing an adjustable hinge for better wrist posture and pronation with a subtler color scheme.
Williams redesigns the chassis for lighter and stronger EVs
The F1 company is showing off a lightweight electric car chassis designed to make electric rides lighter, safer and greener.
Alexa and Siri are vulnerable to silent, nefarious commands
Chinese researchers have developed a technique they call DolphinAttack, which uses ultrasonic frequencies to command voice-controlled services without alerting their human operators.
T-Mobile family plans now include free Netflix streaming
It's still 480p, though.
The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't subscribe.