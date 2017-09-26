Facebook scoops NFL video highlights and in-depth recaps

Food clips may be more popular online, yet this latest deal is more proof that social media's pivot to video still banks heavily on sports. Both Facebook and Twitter have struck respective high-profile deals to secure video rights for tennis, golf, college football, and soccer in the past. But, both firms suffered a loss earlier this year when Amazon snagged the rights to select NFL livestreams. Twitter, the original social media home of Thursday Night Football, was left without the centrepiece to its burgeoning video strategy. And Facebook, with all its might and money, was humbled by Jeff Bezos and co. at the bidding table. Not content with its current video line-up, the social network (like Twitter before it) has gone running back to the NFL to prop up its Watch tab with recognizable programming.

Still, this is far from Facebook's last hurrah. The company has already (unsuccessfully) tried to grab the online rights to Indian Premier League cricket -- the blockbuster format of the game. And, it could even come up against Amazon once more when the time comes to duke it out for broadcasting duties for the English Premier League.

For football fans, it's just another way to watch the action online. If you can't view the main attraction on Amazon, you can switch between Twitter and Facebook's NFL shows for a refresher.