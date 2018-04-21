The Morning After: Weekend Edition

This headline would've been shocking in 2008.SmugMug bought Flickr

Yahoo bought Flickr and developed it into a leading photosharing site throughout the mid-to-late 2000s. But then Instagram happened and Flickr never really turned things around. Now a former competitor has bought Flickr from (Engadget parent company and Yahoo's now-owner) Verizon. SmugMug CEO Don MacAskill didn't reveal how much his company spent on the site or what its plans are exactly, but he did say that its free and paid plans will stick around.

Hopefully, you celebrated like a responsible adult.4/20

Whether you prefer to smoke, vape or dab your cannabis -- at home or on the go -- these days you've got plenty of options. Our recommendations here aren't the only ways for you to get lifted legally, just some of the best.

We know a patch that could take care of.Scientists accidentally produce an enzyme that devours plastic

Researchers studying a newly discovered bacterium found that, with a few tweaks, the bug can be turned into a mutant enzyme that starts eating plastic in a matter of days, compared to the centuries it takes for plastic to break down in the ocean.

Adjust your expectations.Audi's e-tron SUV drives a modest 248 miles per charge

Audi has revealed that the production version of the e-tron prototype has an estimated range of 248.5 miles on the WLTP driving cycle thanks to its 95kWh battery. That's still very usable for around-the-city driving, but it's only slightly more than the 238 miles of a Chevy Bolt (although that was tested on an EPA cycle). But there's good news -- this SUV will be one of the first cars to support 150kW charging, which is enough to get you rolling again in about 30 minutes.

A Verizon spokesperson called it "a difference of opinion."AT&T, Verizon and GSMA are being investigated over eSIM

On Friday, news leaked that the Department of Justice is investigating wireless carriers (namely AT&T and Verizon) and the GSM Association for possible collusion. At issue is the carriers' attempt to make sure they can lock new embedded SIM (eSIM) devices for use only on their network. Despite years of development, carriers dragging their heels has resulted in a limited rollout for eSIM tech, seen in wearables like the Apple Watch and Samsung Gear, as well as new iPads, the Pixel 2 and Microsoft's Surface.

A live window into immune cell function.Advanced microscope shows cells at work in incredible 3D detail

Using a special microscope and new lighting techniques, a team from Harvard and the Howard Hughes Medical Institute captured zebrafish immune cell interactions with unheard-of 3D detail and resolution.

Do you want a phone but not the ability to access the internet?Samsung's newest phone can't connect to the internet

For the person who wants a smartphone without most of the benefits.

Someone's been too busy playing with flamethrowers.Bad Password - Tesla: Workplace safety, unions and the color yellow

Tesla's war on journalism is at odds with the media's love affair with the company's boyish billionaire founder and CEO Elon Musk.

But wait, there's more...

The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't Subscribe.

Craving even more? Like us on Facebook or Follow us on Twitter.

Have a suggestion on how we can improve The Morning After? Send us a note.