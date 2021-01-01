The Morning After: Intel, AMD and Apple made 2020 a big year for CPUs

Very, very soon, 2020 will be over. Did it take an eternity to get here, or did the year fly past for you? We’ve commissioned a run of end-of-year stories that touch on what happened in tech over the last 12 months, how we’re on the brink of a processor revolution, how Twitch kept its streaming crown, as well as our favorite games and gadgets of 2020.

It’ll be January 1st 2021 tomorrow, and we’ll be switching gears from seasonal holidays to CES preparation, contending with the Las Vegas show as it goes online-only.

-- Mat Smith

Upscaled looks back at a big year for CPUs.

This end-of-year Upscaled episode focuses on AMD and Intel’s recent processor endeavors, with high-end chips like Zen 3 and “Comet Lake” going up against each other. At the same time, Apple launched its first PC processor, the M1. Next year could be even more interesting -- and challenging for Intel.

Continue reading.

It sued Corellium for offering security researchers access to a 'virtual iPhone.'

Last year, Apple sued security start-up Corellium, accusing it of violating copyright law with its “virtual” iPhones that can help researchers find bugs in iOS products. Now, a federal judge in Florida has tossed Apple’s copyright complaint, giving Corellium a major victory in its legal battle against the tech giant.

The software gives security experts deeper access to iOS even without a physical iPhone installed with special software. Apple said that Corellium was selling its product indiscriminately, compromising the platform’s security.

Continue reading.

Just one of the many transparent OLED demos planned for CES.

The Korean company is setting up a few physical demos for its online CES 2021 showroom, with the most interesting-looking one (so far) being a restaurant scene featuring a 55-inch transparent OLED screen on the sushi bar.

Diners get to browse the menu or enjoy videos on the big screen, while also watching chefs preparing food behind this futuristic hygienic partition thanks to its 40-percent transparency. By comparison, a transparent LCD only offers 10-percent transparency, according to LG Display.

Continue reading.