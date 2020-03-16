Latest in Gear

Image credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Italy is launching an antitrust investigation into Amazon and Apple

Officials searched the Italian offices of both companies earlier this week.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago
Comments
26 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

General view of a closed Apple Store in Liberty Square, Milan, March 16, 2020. Italian Government continues to enforce the nationwide lockdown measures to control the coronavirus spread (Photo by Mairo Cinquetti/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
NurPhoto via Getty Images

Amazon and Apple are facing more antitrust accusations. This time, Italy is investigating. Authorities want to know whether the two companies agreed to prevent retailers who are not part of Apple’s official program to sell Apple products and Beats headphones, Reuters reports.

Officials launched the investigation this week and searched the Italian offices of both Amazon and Apple on Tuesday. In a statement provided to Engadget, an Amazon spokesperson said the company is “fully collaborating with the Authority.”

This is certainly not the first time officials have raised concerns about the companies’ practices. In the US, Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google are facing a federal antitrust probe, and the company’s CEOs are expected to testify on July 27th. Apple Pay and the App Store are facing an antitrust investigation in the EU, and the EU is reportedly planning to file antitrust charges against Amazon over seller data.

Amazon and Apple are not alone. The Wall Street Journal reported that Google will likely face antitrust lawsuits later this year, and Facebook is being investigated in the UK, in addition to the US. At least in the US, this is part of a larger power struggle between big tech and the government.

Engadget has reached out to Apple for comment.

In this article: apple, amazon, italy, antitrust, investigation, beats, retailers, competition, anti-competitive, probe, headphones, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
26 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
LG's 144Hz 27-inch 4K IPS gaming monitor is now available

LG's 144Hz 27-inch 4K IPS gaming monitor is now available

View
Logitech and Herman Miller made a $1,495 gaming chair

Logitech and Herman Miller made a $1,495 gaming chair

View
B&H is offering a rare AirPods Pro deal with AppleCare included

B&H is offering a rare AirPods Pro deal with AppleCare included

View
Samsung's $1,450 Galaxy Z Flip 5G will land in the US on August 7th

Samsung's $1,450 Galaxy Z Flip 5G will land in the US on August 7th

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr