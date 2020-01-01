It’s not quite something out of Full Metal Alchemist, but these researchers can create wearable gadgets with just a piece of paper and a pencil.

University of Missouri

The gadgets degrade quickly, but with a 93 percent graphite pencil, you’re potentially on the way to drawing a temporary glucose sensor or heart rate monitor — once the scientists finish testing the biomedical components.

— Richard

Sony Xperia 1 ii review

It has an oddball design to go with a 4K screen and in-depth controls for photos and videos.

Engadget

This $1,200 phone isn’t made for everyone, but according to Chris Velazco that’s a good thing: “For people who relish the thrill of laboring over camera settings to get just the right photo or snippet of footage, the Xperia 1 ii scratches that itch like no other phone.”

Continue reading.

You can now apply for your $25 iPhone 'batterygate' compensation

Remember 2017’s iPhone throttling scandal?

Engadget

To qualify for a payment, you must either currently have or have previously owned an iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus and or an iPhone SE that ran iOS 10.2.1 or later before December 21st, 2017. Also included are iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus models that ran iOS 11.2 or later before December 21st, 2017. You must have also experienced "diminished performance" on your device.

According to the website’s FAQ, “Apple will provide a cash payment of approximately $25 per eligible device” — but depending on how many people apply, it could be less than that.

Continue reading.

Star Wars animated series 'The Bad Batch' is coming to Disney+ in 2021

*Batch.

Disney

Star Wars stalwart Dave Filoni is among the series’ executive producers, and Jennifer Corbett (of Star Wars Resistance) will be head writer of The Bad Batch. It’ll follow the Bad Batch (surprisingly enough), a group of experimental clones who debuted in The Clone Wars. Each of them has a unique skill, “which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.” Along with this show and another season of The Mandalorian, there are several other Star Wars series on the way to Disney+.

Continue reading.