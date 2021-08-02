Audio-Technica's latest budget headphones look decent for $59 cans

The ATH-S220BT's features include multipoint pairing, low-latency audio and up to 60 hours of battery life.
Kris Holt
08.25.21
@krisholt

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
August 25th, 2021
Audio-Technica ATH-S220BT
Audio-Technica

Audio-Technica has pulled back the curtain on its latest set of budget headphones. The $59 ATH-S220BT offers a decent set of features for the price, including a battery life that offers up to 60 hours of use on a single charge, according to the company. You'll be able to add up to 3.5 hours of listening time with just 10 minutes of USB-C charging, Audio-Technica says.

The Bluetooth 5.0 headphones have 40mm drivers, which, Audio-Technica claims, deliver low-latency audio. You can also plug them in using an included 3.5mm cable, which has an in-line mic and controls.

The ATH-S220BT can connect to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously for fast switching between tasks. There's a built-in microphone, earcup controls and Google Fast Pair support for Android devices. Along with Siri and Google Assistant compatibility, there's a "voice guidance" function, which can provide info on the current battery level, pairing status and more.

Audio-Technica ATH-S220BT
Audio-Technica

Although the headphones lack higher-end features such as active noise cancellation, they seem worth a look if you're in the market for a budget set, even if the audio quality turns out to be just fine (Audio-Technica says they deliver "excellent sound quality"). They're lightweight too, at just 6.3 ounces or 180 grams.

The ATH-S220BT is available now in a number of color options. You can pick them up in black with dark-gray accents, navy with beige earpads and headband or white with a black trim.

