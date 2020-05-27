Latest in Gear

Image credit: © 2020 EPFL / Jamani Caillet

The Morning After: Swiss contact tracing app uses Google & Apple tech

And South Korea is testing out robot baristas.
Engadget
22m ago
Comments
15 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Google's work from home strategy includes a $1,000 allowance

Google's work from home strategy includes a $1,000 allowance

View
LG's first 48-inch 4K OLED TV is starting to roll out

LG's first 48-inch 4K OLED TV is starting to roll out

View
Philips Hue leaks show new versatility for Lightstrip Plus and Bloom

Philips Hue leaks show new versatility for Lightstrip Plus and Bloom

View
The next 'Dead By Daylight' killer is Pyramid Head from Silent Hill

The next 'Dead By Daylight' killer is Pyramid Head from Silent Hill

View
Google adds 1440p streaming resolution for Stadia on Chrome

Google adds 1440p streaming resolution for Stadia on Chrome

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr