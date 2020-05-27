The Morning After: Swiss contact tracing app uses Google & Apple tech

Another day, another canceled event. This time it’s BlizzCon -- although we do have a likely online-only event to look forward to next year. Still, after last night’s HBO Max debut, the big highlight on today’s schedule is the planned SpaceX Crew Dragon launch. Set to go off at 4:33 PM ET -- if the weather holds up, at last check, there was a 60 percent chance of favorable conditions -- it will be a major step forward for the long-delayed Commercial Crew Program.

Switzerland pilots a contact-tracing app using Apple and Google's tech

Several thousand people are now testing SwissCovid.

2020 EPFL / Jamani Caillet

According to the Swiss university EPFL, the country’s tracing app, SwissCovid, is the first in the world to put the Apple–Google model to use.

SwissCovid will use Bluetooth to exchange keys between phones. If a user tests positive for SARS-CoV-2, they can inform the app, which will alert other users if they were in close proximity (less than six feet) to the infected person for a prolonged period (more than 15 minutes).

In this pilot scheme, employees at EPFL, ETH Zurich, the army and select hospitals and government agencies will be the first to test the Swiss app. The pilot is expected to last a few weeks.

South Korea has robot baristas for social distancing

In South Korea, COVID-19 infection numbers are flattening out, and the service industry is figuring out what to do in times of social distancing. One cafe’s answer? Robots. In Daejeon, one establishment has a robot arm preparing drinks, while other robot drones deliver said drinks to customers. The system can communicate with other devices, contains self-driving tech to determine the best route around people and tables and communicates with customers via voice controls. You can choose from 60 drink options, but they’ll still probably spell Mat’s name with two ‘t’s.

Philips Hue leaks show new versatility for Lightstrip Plus and Bloom

The Bloom is getting brighter and cut Lightstrips can be reconnected.

Engadget

You know you could use some new lighting.

