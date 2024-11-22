The 52 best Black Friday tech deals under $50

Black Friday is a great time to snag stocking stuffers and tech accessories at a discount. Engadget has reviewed and tested hundreds of small-but-useful electronics including speakers, cables, smart plugs, cameras, battery packs and earbuds, and we put the best ones in our related buying guides.

Right now, many of those picks are seeing discounts that put them comfortably (and sometimes just barely) below the $50 mark. After you grab a few as gifts, don’t forget to get an accessory or two for yourself. Here are the best Black Friday tech deals under $50 we could find from retailers across the web.

Amazon Echo Pop (2023) for $18 ($22 off): Amazon’s smallest Echo will fit in any room in your home, so Alexa can add things to your shopping list, set a timer, or answer questions (like “What’s a bomb cyclone?” or “Who is Penelope Cruz married to?”) from anywhere.

Anker Nano Charger 30W USB-C for $13 ($7 off): This compact 30-watt wall charger is smaller than others of its wattage and can speedily juice up an iPhone or Android handset. Anker is one of Engadget’s most recommended accessory brands and this is the model we picked for our fast charger guide. Get the same deal at Anker with an auto-applied code.

Anker Nano power bank with built-in USB-C connector for $16 ($4 off): It’s the size of an old-timey lipstick case but packs enough juice (and its own USB-C plug) to get a dying smartphone back in service with at least a half charge. It’s one of the winners in our guide to power banks. Also direct from Anker with an auto-applied code.

Glocusent Tri-head clip-on book light for $16 ($4 off): Glocusent’s book light can stand on a desk or clip to a book and casts a wide swath of light across the widest of pages. It’s a pick in our book lovers gift guide.

Beshon European travel plug adapter (two-pack) for $13 ($6 off with Prime): If you’re planning any trips abroad, take one of these, as Engadget’s Valentina Palladino recommends in our gifts for travelers guide. They come in versions made for Ireland, China and Japan, too.

Audible Premium Plus (3-month) for $1 ($29 off): If you don’t currently subscribe to Audible you can get three months of the audiobook service's Premium Plus plan for $1. The service is usually $15 per month after a 30-day free trial. Premium Plus gives you access to the Audible Plus library, and lets you keep one title from a curated selection of audiobooks each month.

Amazon Kindle Unlimited for $0 for one month ($12 off): Amazon's ebook subscription service gives you access to a selected catalog of thousands titles for unlimited reading as well as some Audible audiobooks and magazines. Prime members can get two months for only $5.

Elden Ring (PS4,PS5, Xbox) for $20 ($40 off): One of our favorite games is down to the best price we’ve tracked. It feels impressively handmade despite its epic scale that feels big but never superfluous. Also at Best Buy.

Amazon Smart Plug for $13 ($12 off): If you rely on Alexa as your smart home assistant, this is an affordable and reliable way to control your lamps, fans and Christmas lights. It was one of the more reliable and fuss-free plugs I tested.

Anker Nano II 713 Charger (45W) for $20 ($20 off): This 45-watt charger has a single USB-C port and will let you take advantage of the faster charging speeds newer devices offer (just make sure you have an equally robust cable). It’s one of the picks in our iPad accessories guide. Also at Anker with an auto-applied code.

Chipolo ONE for $20 ($5 off with Prime): Our favorite Bluetooth tracker overall is loud, compact and readily tells you when you’ve left your keys (or whatever else you attach them to) behind. If you’re looking for a finding network to locate things you’ve lost out in the wild, this isn’t the one to get, but for everyday locating misplaced keys in the house, this is great. Also at Chewy without Prime.

Belkin Apple AirTag secure holder for $15 ($5 off): AirTags are great, and we recommend them for iPhone users, but they have no built-in method for attaching them. This is one of the gizmos we recommend in our guide to secure the tag to your luggage and more. Also at Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 for $20 ($10 off): If you have a Samsung smartphone, this is the tracker we recommend. The finding network isn’t as vast as Apple’s, but in our tests, the accuracy was good and the physical design is one of the best of its kind.

J-Tech Digital Ergonomic Mouse for $18 ($13 off): The best budget ergo mouse has a vertical grip that’s a little wider than others of its ilk, which we found to be more comfortable. There are RGB lights, which can be fun. But which can also be turned off.

WAVLINK USB-C hub for $13 ($13 off): The budget pick in our guide to USB-C hubs has an HDMI port, three USB connections (two type-A and one type-C) plus a generous 10-inch cable to give you more options when plugging into your laptop or tablet.