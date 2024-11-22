Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
The 52 best Black Friday tech deals under $50
Snap up electronics deals from Anker, JBL, Blink and Amazon Echo for less than $50 a pop.
Black Friday is a great time to snag stocking stuffers and tech accessories at a discount. Engadget has reviewed and tested hundreds of small-but-useful electronics including speakers, cables, smart plugs, cameras, battery packs and earbuds, and we put the best ones in our related buying guides.
Right now, many of those picks are seeing discounts that put them comfortably (and sometimes just barely) below the $50 mark. After you grab a few as gifts, don’t forget to get an accessory or two for yourself. Here are the best Black Friday tech deals under $50 we could find from retailers across the web.
Black Friday tech deals under $20
Halo: The Master Chief Collection for $10 ($30 off): As part of the Xbox Black Friday sale, you can save up to 55 percent on titles (some titles are going as low as $5). A number of our top picks for the best Xbox games are included in the sale, including this Halo collection, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, Street Fighter 6 and Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred. And if you’re looking for more deals on game titles, check out Jeff Dunn’s Black Friday gaming roundup.
Amazon Echo Pop (2023) for $18 ($22 off): Amazon’s smallest Echo will fit in any room in your home, so Alexa can add things to your shopping list, set a timer, or answer questions (like “What’s a bomb cyclone?” or “Who is Penelope Cruz married to?”) from anywhere.
Anker Nano Charger 30W USB-C for $13 ($7 off): This compact 30-watt wall charger is smaller than others of its wattage and can speedily juice up an iPhone or Android handset. Anker is one of Engadget’s most recommended accessory brands and this is the model we picked for our fast charger guide. Get the same deal at Anker with an auto-applied code.
Anker Nano power bank with built-in USB-C connector for $16 ($4 off): It’s the size of an old-timey lipstick case but packs enough juice (and its own USB-C plug) to get a dying smartphone back in service with at least a half charge. It’s one of the winners in our guide to power banks. Also direct from Anker with an auto-applied code.
Glocusent Tri-head clip-on book light for $16 ($4 off): Glocusent’s book light can stand on a desk or clip to a book and casts a wide swath of light across the widest of pages. It’s a pick in our book lovers gift guide.
Beshon European travel plug adapter (two-pack) for $13 ($6 off with Prime): If you’re planning any trips abroad, take one of these, as Engadget’s Valentina Palladino recommends in our gifts for travelers guide. They come in versions made for Ireland, China and Japan, too.
Audible Premium Plus (3-month) for $1 ($29 off): If you don’t currently subscribe to Audible you can get three months of the audiobook service's Premium Plus plan for $1. The service is usually $15 per month after a 30-day free trial. Premium Plus gives you access to the Audible Plus library, and lets you keep one title from a curated selection of audiobooks each month.
Amazon Kindle Unlimited for $0 for one month ($12 off): Amazon's ebook subscription service gives you access to a selected catalog of thousands titles for unlimited reading as well as some Audible audiobooks and magazines. Prime members can get two months for only $5.
Elden Ring (PS4,PS5, Xbox) for $20 ($40 off): One of our favorite games is down to the best price we’ve tracked. It feels impressively handmade despite its epic scale that feels big but never superfluous. Also at Best Buy.
Amazon Smart Plug for $13 ($12 off): If you rely on Alexa as your smart home assistant, this is an affordable and reliable way to control your lamps, fans and Christmas lights. It was one of the more reliable and fuss-free plugs I tested.
Anker Nano II 713 Charger (45W) for $20 ($20 off): This 45-watt charger has a single USB-C port and will let you take advantage of the faster charging speeds newer devices offer (just make sure you have an equally robust cable). It’s one of the picks in our iPad accessories guide. Also at Anker with an auto-applied code.
Chipolo ONE for $20 ($5 off with Prime): Our favorite Bluetooth tracker overall is loud, compact and readily tells you when you’ve left your keys (or whatever else you attach them to) behind. If you’re looking for a finding network to locate things you’ve lost out in the wild, this isn’t the one to get, but for everyday locating misplaced keys in the house, this is great. Also at Chewy without Prime.
Belkin Apple AirTag secure holder for $15 ($5 off): AirTags are great, and we recommend them for iPhone users, but they have no built-in method for attaching them. This is one of the gizmos we recommend in our guide to secure the tag to your luggage and more. Also at Amazon.
Elevation Lab TagVault (2 Pack) for $16 ($4 off with Prime): Another recommendation from our guide, Elevation Labs fabric mount is ideal for sticking an AirTag inside your coat, backpack or anything else you want to track. Also at Elevation Lab without Prime.
Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 for $20 ($10 off): If you have a Samsung smartphone, this is the tracker we recommend. The finding network isn’t as vast as Apple’s, but in our tests, the accuracy was good and the physical design is one of the best of its kind.
PopSockets Phone Grip for $15 ($15 off): You can save 50 percent on the Pop Socket we recommend in our guide to iPhone accessories. Many other Pop Sockets are on sale directly from Pop Socket for Black Friday.
J-Tech Digital Ergonomic Mouse for $18 ($13 off): The best budget ergo mouse has a vertical grip that’s a little wider than others of its ilk, which we found to be more comfortable. There are RGB lights, which can be fun. But which can also be turned off.
WAVLINK USB-C hub for $13 ($13 off): The budget pick in our guide to USB-C hubs has an HDMI port, three USB connections (two type-A and one type-C) plus a generous 10-inch cable to give you more options when plugging into your laptop or tablet.
Anker USB-C 240W Bio-Braided cable for $12 ($5 off): A fast charger won’t do much if the cable isn’t rated to handle the wattage. This 240W Anker cable is pulled from our list of the best iPhone accessories and will charge those devices (or any other rechargeable item with a USB-C port) as quickly as the brick and device will allow.
Black Friday tech deals under $30
Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $29 ($21 off): On our list of the best streaming devices we named the Roku Streaming Stick 4K the best pick for those wanting an ocean of free and live content. By combining Roku’s own free channels with content from other FAST apps this simple stick turns any screen into a portal to a near-infinite amount of movies and shows that you won’t pay a dime for. Also at Target and direct from Roku for $1 more.
Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $28 ($12 off): Anker’s Soundcore brand proves the accessory brand can make some excellent electronics and we named a number of Soundcore audio devices to our buying guides. This is one of the smaller and more affordable models from Anker and it’s currently back to one of its lowest prices yet.
Anker Nano 3-in-1 10K portable charger for $30 ($15 off): A top pick in our best power banks guide, this 10K brick has a built-in USB-C cable so you don't need to remember to bring one with you, plus it has an extra USB-C port for charging other devices. Also at Anker within an auto-applied code.
HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 gaming headset for $30 ($20 off): Though we ultimately recommend getting an external mic along with your wired headphones if you need to chat while playing, the Cloud Stinger 2 is our pick for a budget gaming headset. Also at Best Buy and direct from Hyper.
Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A (4-pack) for $30 ($20 off): Our favorite smart plug overall connects to all the major smart home platforms, including from Apple, Google and Amazon. It’s perfectly simple to set up, stays connected and makes it easy to make your lights do what you want them to. Also at Amazon.
EarFun Free 2S wireless earbuds for $25 ($15 off): These don’t sound as sharp as other budget earbuds we recommend and there’s no noise cancellation or transparency mode, but if you need a pair of earbuds under $50 (or under $30 now) these are decently comfortable with a sound that’s a bit richer than others in its price range.
Amazon Echo Buds for $25 ($25 off): Our favorite budget earbuds with an open ear design are made by Amazon. They don’t go all the way in your ear so you’ll hear more of what’s going on around you. The sound is decently separated, though we recommend tweaking the EQ in the Alexa app to bring down the treble a touch.
Keychron C3 Pro mechanical keyboard for $38 at Amazon ($22 off, Prime only): Here’s a decent mechanical keyboard that’s surprisingly affordable. The C3 Pro is the budget pick in our keyboard buying guide. We found the keycaps a bit slick, but its typing feel and sound are still levels above the membrane boards you usually find in this price range.
Anker USB-C Hub 341 for $25 ($10 off): Anker’s seven-port hub lets you use a range of extras with your tablet, which is why we named it one of the best accessories for an iPad. In addition to extra USB connections, you also get a microSD and standard SD card slots.
Logitech Signature M650 wireless mouse for $30 ($5 off): This portable mouse is great for anyone who changes locations when they work because it connects quickly and easily slips in a pack. It’s one of the gifts we recommend in our stocking stuffer guide. Also at Staples and direct from Logitech.
Ransom Notes board game for $28 ($7 off): Engadget’s Karissa Bell recommends this party board game in our gift guide thanks to its hilarity-inspiring appeal. It forces players to communicate complex concepts using a given number of word magnet tiles.
Baseus 30W Magnetic Power Bank for $25 ($20 off): An honorable mention in our battery guide, this small Baseus bank delivers a fast charge either wirelessly for MagSafe compatible iPhones or via the attached USB-C cable.
Black Friday tech deals under $40
Blink Mini 2 (two-pack) for $35 ($35 off): The newest Blink Mini wired security camera came out earlier this year and it supports 1080p video recordings, a wider field of view than the previous model and improved low-light performance. It may be wired, but you can use it outside with the $10 weather-resistant adapter.
JBL Go 4 for $40 ($10 off): JBL’s smallest portable speaker has up to seven hours of battery life on a charge, has an IP67 waterproof rating and has a tiny built-in carry strap so you can bring it wherever you go. Also at JBL and Best Buy.
Headspace annual plan for $35 ($35 off): Our top pick for the best meditation app has tons of courses that address specific anxieties and worries, a good in-app search engine that makes it easy to find the right meditation you need, and additional yoga routines, podcasts and music sessions to try out.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $33 ($27 off): Amazon's most powerful dongle supports 4K streaming with Dolby Vision, Wi-Fi 6E and live picture-in-picture mode so you can see security camera feeds directly on your TV as you're watching a show or movie. In addition to being a solid streamer, it also makes a good retro gaming device.
Anker 633 Magnetic Battery for $40 ($15 off): Choose from a MagSafe option or the 20W Power Delivery port via a USB-C cable (which charges things faster). The handy kickstand means you can look at your phone while it charges and that port lets you charge non-MagSafe devices too.
Blink Outdoor 4 (2023) $38 ($52 off): Amazon’s latest outdoor Blink camera works well (and only) with Alexa, letting you check on your surroundings using the app or a compatible display (like an Echo Show or a Fire TV.
OtterBox Performance Fast Charge Power Bank 20,000 mAh for $32 ($23 off): This is the larger-capacity model of the mid-range battery we recommend in our guide to power banks. Not only does it look cool, it’s durable and charges up a phone quickly through either the USB-C or USB-A port.
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth for $40 ($30 off): Engadget’s Mat Smith gave this title a favorable review earlier this year. It helps if you’ve played its predecessor and it’s absolutely stuffed with things to do. This is a new low for the PS5 exclusive.
Govee Smart LED Light Bars for $35 ($15 off): We like Govee’s playful smart lights and recommend the brand in our guide to smart bulbs. These light bars made the list in our stocking stuffer gift guide thanks to their versatility (they can stand up, lay flat or be mounted) and there’s no end to the multiple colors and sequences you can program.
Razer Basilisk V3 ergonomic gaming mouse for $40 ($30 off): This is the gaming option in our guide to the best ergonomic mice. It’s super light and glides across multiple surfaces. The buttons are customizable and the thumb rest is comfortable. Also at Amazon.
UGREEN Revodok Pro 109 USB-C hub for $38 ($16 off): The top pick in our buying guide to USB-C hubs has a good array of ports, the ability to support two 4K monitors, and a nice long host cable so you can easily arrange it on your desk.
Black Friday tech deals under $50
JBL Clip 5 for $49.95 ($30 off): JBL makes a good number of the winners in our guide to the best Bluetooth speakers. We didn’t review this one formally for our guide, but it’s one of the more affordable models the brand makes and the clip plus dunkable water resistance makes it easy to bring JBL’s signature dynamic range just about anywhere. Also at Walmart and direct from JBL.
Amazon Echo Show 5 (2023) for $45 ($45 off): The newest Echo Show 5 made our list of the best smart displays because it doubles as a “stellar alarm clock” with the auto-dimming screen, tap-to-snooze feature and a sunrise alarm. Plus the tiny, five-inch screen is perfect for a nightstand. Also, oddly, at Best Buy.
Amazon Echo Spot (2024) $45 ($35 off): The mini display just shows simple data like the time, weather or song that’s playing while the other half of the circle plays music. It’s an updated version of a model Amazon discontinued a couple of years ago and now it’s back.
Elecom Nestout power bank 15,000mAh for $48 ($12 off): For outdoor charging, this is one of the few portable batteries that can handle a dunk in water (as long as you’ve remembered to screw on the port covers). We recommend it in our guide and particularly like the handy accessories like a tripod stand and light that you can buy to go on it. Also at Nestout for $1 more.
8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller for $48 at Amazon ($12 off, Prime only): Engadget’s Jeff Dunn raved about this wireless gamepad for Switch and PC, calling it comfortable with durable Hall effect joysticks that should avoid the “drift” sensation that plagues many modern controllers. Also at Best Buy.
Soundcore by Anker Space A40 wireless earbuds for $45 ($35 off): Our top budget wireless earbuds are just $5 shy of their all time low. They have outstanding active noise cancellation for the price and offer a warm and pleasant default sound.
Ultimate Ears Mini Roll for $50 ($30 off): This less-than-a-pound sound maker came out at the same time as the Everboom and is the smallest speaker in UE’s lineup. It’s IP67 rated to be dust- and waterproof and can crank out 85 decibels of volume — impressive for something so small. Also at Amazon and B&H Photo.
Tribit StormBox Micro 2 for $42 ($38 off with coupon): This is the smallest speaker in our guide and it can go with you anywhere with the built-in strap. It pumps out impressive volume for its size and can go for 12 hours on a charge. The audio isn’t the highest fidelity, but this is more about bringing the vibes than emitting flawless musical clarity. Also directly from Tribit (see price in cart).
Anker PowerConf C200 2K webcam for $48 ($12 off): The budget pick in our buying guide to webcams is back down to a low it’s hit a few times before. We like the excellent video clarity and easy set up and customization. Also at Anker with a coupon code.
Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.