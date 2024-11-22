Advertisement
The 52 best Black Friday tech deals under $50

Snap up electronics deals from Anker, JBL, Blink and Amazon Echo for less than $50 a pop.

amy skorheim
Reporter, Buying Advice
Black Friday is a great time to snag stocking stuffers and tech accessories at a discount. Engadget has reviewed and tested hundreds of small-but-useful electronics including speakers, cables, smart plugs, cameras, battery packs and earbuds, and we put the best ones in our related buying guides.

Right now, many of those picks are seeing discounts that put them comfortably (and sometimes just barely) below the $50 mark. After you grab a few as gifts, don’t forget to get an accessory or two for yourself. Here are the best Black Friday tech deals under $50 we could find from retailers across the web.

