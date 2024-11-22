The 70 best Black Friday tech deals you can still get under $50

Snap up electronics deals from Anker, JBL, Blink and Amazon Echo for less than $50 a pop.

By Amy Skorheim
A collage of four electronic devices that are less than $50 for Black Friday. Amazon/JBL/Anker/Engadget

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The expensive tech gets all the attention — thousand-dollar phones and $500 tablets. But the supporting players, the cables and batteries and chargers that make those devices work properly, are just as important. Right now for Black Friday, many of those smaller gadgets are on sale for less than $50 even after the day has passed. And there are even some standalone devices like earbuds and smart speakers that fall well below the threshold.

We've tested scads of these smaller, less expensive tech for Engadget buying guides, including the best power banks, iPad accessories, smart plugs and microSD cards. Here, we've gathered up all the Black Friday tech deals under $50 that you can still get on gadgets we recommend.

Amazon
Max / Engadget

  • Disney+ Hulu bundle (one-year) for $36 ($96 off): This Disney+ Black Friday deal gets you the ad-supported tiers of both Disney+ and Hulu (known as the Duo Basic bundle) for only $3 per month for one year. It's one of the best streaming deals of the seasons since it gives you the ability to catch up on all those classic Disney holiday movies, and the thousands of episodes of TV that Hulu has.

  • Max subscription for $18 (6-month) ($42 off): You can get six months of Max with Ads for $2.99 monthly instead of the usual $9.99. The subscription will automatically renew at that rate each month until the end of the promo period, when it'll automatically renew for the full $10. New and returning subscribers are eligible through Max.com, Roku, Apple and other streaming ecosystems, but is only open to new subscribers via Amazon Fire TV.

  • Paramount+ Showtime (two months) for $6 ($20 off): New and former subscribers can get two months of Paramount+ Essential (with ads, usually $8 monthly) or Paramount+ with Showtime (ad-free, usually $13 monthly) for just $3 per month. It's one of our favorite streaming services and the best place to watch as much Star Trek as you want. As with all subscriptions, remember the standard pricing will auto-renew after two months.

  • Peacock (one year) for $20 for ($75 off): New and returning subscribers can get a full year of Peacock for just $20. It's also one of our favorite streamings services and has some excellent shows like Mrs. Davis, Poker Face and Killing It. Note this is the ad-supported tier, it is only available through Peacock's website and will auto renew after the year is up. 

  • Audible Premium Plus (3-month) for $1 ($29 off): If you don't currently subscribe to Audible you can get three months of the audiobook service's Premium Plus plan for $1. The service is usually $15 per month after a 30-day free trial. Premium Plus gives you access to the Audible Plus library, and lets you keep one title from a curated selection of audiobooks each month.

  • Amazon Kindle Unlimited for $0 for one month ($12 off): Amazon's ebook subscription service gives you access to a selected catalog of thousands titles for unlimited reading as well as some Audible audiobooks and magazines. Prime members can get two months for only $5.

  • Headspace annual plan for $35 ($35 off): Our top pick for the best meditation app has tons of courses that address specific anxieties and worries, a good in-app search engine that makes it easy to find the right meditation you need, and additional yoga routines, podcasts and music sessions to try out.  

Photo by Amy Skorheim / Engadget
Photo by Amy Skorheim / Engadget
Photo by Amy Skorheim / Engadget
Amazon

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.

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