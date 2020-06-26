The Morning After: Gucci rolls out its first esports watch

Here’s a low-stakes question to get your Friday started: What do you think of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip? Some early adopters out there must have jumped on the company’s second foldable phone, and we want to know how things are going so far.

Are you enjoying its built-in stand, or being able to snap the phone closed at the end of a call like we did in the old days? Foldable devices haven’t taken over the mobile space yet, and I don’t know if they ever will, but at least now there’s some data we can all use.

— Richard

Gucci takes on esports fashion with a $1,600 Fnatic dive watch

In the annals of random brand synergy, fashion house Gucci and esports team Fnatic would be outside bets. But it’s 2020, everything is ??? and so there’s now a Fnatic-branded dive watch emblazoned with Gucci livery, for a mere $1,620. It’ll be a limited run of 100 timepieces.

Ford’s 2021 F-150 is the first one with a PowerBoost hybrid engine

An in-bed powerstation can pump out up to 7.2 kW of electricity.

Ford has unveiled the next version of its full-size pickup, and the biggest news is under the hood. It’s the first one from a major manufacturer with a full-hybrid option: A twin-turbocharged V6 engine attached to a 35 kW electric motor inside the transmission. Ford didn’t reveal horsepower or final range numbers, but said it’s targeting an EPA range of more than 700 miles along with “best in class” torque.

The new truck also has an option 12-inch display inside for Sync 4 with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, and it’s ready for over-the-air updates that can install in the background or overnight. Last but not least, like the upcoming Mustang Mach-E crossover, the 2021 F-150 can come with CoPilot 360 driver assists with an option to add hands-free highway driving with a software update next year.

How COVID-19 killed the era of 'big' flying

The future of flying is smaller, more efficient planes.

COVID-19 hit the aviation industry very hard. For Airbus, it sped up major issues it was having with its “superjumbo” jet, the Airbus A380. The company has ceased manufacturing, and major airline carriers are retiring their existing A380s due to the cost of flying them. Airbus’ dream of flying thousands across major airport hubs just didn’t fit how people use airplanes, and the company suffered for it.

