Fortnite's next-gen upgrades include haptic feedback and dynamic visuals

You'll be able to drop into matches faster on PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Epic Games has revealed more details about what you can expect from Fortnite on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Next-gen versions of the all-conquering battle royale will be available for the consoles when they arrive next week. Epic says these are new, native builds designed to get more out of the new consoles.

The split-screen mode will run at 60 frames per second on all three consoles. As is the case with Xbox One X, Fortnite will run in 4K at 60fps on Series X and PS5, and in 1080p at 60fps on Series S. PS5 and Series X will have more dynamic visuals too. Trees and grass will respond to explosions, and there are enhancements for smoke, liquid, cloud effects and the storm.

Fortnite's loading performance (including for textures) has been improved on the consoles, so you should be able to drop into matches faster. Epic is also rolling out support for the PS5's Activities function, so you can pick your game mode directly from the home screen. That should make it even faster for you to join a match. The PS5 version will support the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback function too.

Epic didn't mention whether the Series X and PS5 builds of Fortnite will support ray tracing right away. The publisher enabled that tech and DLSS on the PC version in September. Meanwhile, Fortnite is bringing back the classic Throwback Axe Pickaxe from chapter one as a freebie for all players starting on November 4th.

