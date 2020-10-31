Fortnite's next-gen upgrades include haptic feedback and dynamic visuals

Epic Games has revealed more details about what you can expect from Fortnite on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Next-gen versions of the all-conquering battle royale will be available for the consoles when they arrive next week. Epic says these are new, native builds designed to get more out of the new consoles.

The split-screen mode will run at 60 frames per second on all three consoles. As is the case with Xbox One X, Fortnite will run in 4K at 60fps on Series X and PS5, and in 1080p at 60fps on Series S. PS5 and Series X will have more dynamic visuals too. Trees and grass will respond to explosions, and there are enhancements for smoke, liquid, cloud effects and the storm.