Save $70 on this distraction-free portable writing device

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

It’s hard to stay focused while writing on your laptop, tablet or phone, and it’s easy to see why. Notifications constantly pop up on your screen, while the internet and games are just a few clicks away. If you’re an avid writer, it would be worthwhile to invest in a device that limits your distractions without obstructing your workflow. That’s where Freewrite Traveler can help.

Successfully funded on Indiegogo, the Traveler is a portable writing tool that doesn’t just block out distractions; it eliminates them outright, giving you a reliable way to stay focused on your work. Right now, you can add the Freewrite Traveler to your home office setup or everyday carry for $429 when you use coupon code FREEWRITE20 for $20 off .

With the Traveler, you get both the portability of a small tablet and the comfortable typing experience of a full laptop. That’s because it uses a full-sized keyboard with scissor switches for a satisfying tactile response without sacrificing its slim silhouette. You can even choose more than 30 keyboard layouts including QWERTY, AZERTY, DVORAK and more.

This handheld writing device is lightweight, too — just shy of two pounds — not to mention compact at just 11.3 inches at its thickest point. You’ll also find that the E Ink display doesn’t wash out under direct sunlight or reflect any glare. In fact, the display is easier on your eyes than the backlighting from traditional laptops, which emit harmful blue light . Finally, if you were to use the Freewrite Traveler for half an hour a day, every day, the battery would easily last you up to four weeks.

The goal behind the Freewrite Traveler is to give writers a tool that allows them to work with no opportunities for distraction. To that end, it doesn’t feature a browser or email app. You won’t have to worry about space for files on the device either; it contains enough internal storage to hold over one million pages. The Freewrite Traveler does come with WiFi enabled, but it’s only there to seamlessly back up your drafts to the cloud.

Zone in on your work distraction-free with the Freewrite Traveler Portable Writing Tool. It’s on sale right now for $449, or $50 off, but you can save an additional $20 when you use FREEWRITE20 at checkout .

Prices subject to change.