Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Games For Change

Games For Change opens free registrations for its virtual 2020 festival

The organization also announced four new keynote speakers.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
5m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Games for Change
Games For Change

For the first time in its 17-year history, the Games For Change Festival will be free to attend. Registration for the event opens today, with the festival itself taking place between July 14th and 16th. Despite being online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, they'll still be workshops, demos and networking sessions to take part in. As in past years, they'll also be an awards ceremony honoring those in the game industry who have had a significant social impact.  

Games For Change also announced four additional keynote speakers. The list of new presenters includes well-known names such as feminist critic Anita Sarkeesian and Media Molecule's Siobhan Reddy. They join an already eclectic group that includes the likes of Jenova Chen, the designer of acclaimed indie title Journey, and Hana, a dream-pop musician who produced her latest album, Hanadriel, over four weeks while streaming the process on Twitch. 

"As we pivot to a virtual festival and offer free registration to all, our focus is to introduce a global and ever-more diverse audience to the new and groundbreaking ways that games and immersive media are being used for good," said Games For Change President Susanna Pollack. 

With a focus on topics like resiliency, connectedness and well-being, the 2020 Games For Change Festival feels like it will be even more timely than in past years.

In this article: Games For Change, covid-19, coronavirus, festival, registration, Media Molecule, Anita Sarkeesian, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Wink smart home users have one week to subscribe or be shut off

Wink smart home users have one week to subscribe or be shut off

View
Volvo will sell cars with built-in LiDAR beginning in 2022

Volvo will sell cars with built-in LiDAR beginning in 2022

View
The Switch has now sold more than the N64 and GameCube combined

The Switch has now sold more than the N64 and GameCube combined

View
The Sonos Arc is a smart soundbar with Dolby Atmos support

The Sonos Arc is a smart soundbar with Dolby Atmos support

View
FCC slaps Sinclair with $48 million record-breaking fine

FCC slaps Sinclair with $48 million record-breaking fine

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr