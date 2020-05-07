Games For Change opens free registrations for its virtual 2020 festival

For the first time in its 17-year history, the Games For Change Festival will be free to attend. Registration for the event opens today, with the festival itself taking place between July 14th and 16th. Despite being online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, they'll still be workshops, demos and networking sessions to take part in. As in past years, they'll also be an awards ceremony honoring those in the game industry who have had a significant social impact.

Games For Change also announced four additional keynote speakers. The list of new presenters includes well-known names such as feminist critic Anita Sarkeesian and Media Molecule's Siobhan Reddy. They join an already eclectic group that includes the likes of Jenova Chen, the designer of acclaimed indie title Journey, and Hana, a dream-pop musician who produced her latest album, Hanadriel, over four weeks while streaming the process on Twitch.