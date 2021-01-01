The Morning After: An Xbox 360 'Goldeneye 007' port is now playable on PC

If you need something to watch this weekend that isn’t the latest episode of WandaVision, take a virtual vacation with these tour videos of Super Nintendo World. While the park isn’t officially open yet, fans are already checking out the rides and cafes and have made videos of the experience for everyone who can’t get inside.

If that’s not enough for your nostalgia, there’s another old-but-new treat for Nintendo fans. A port of Goldeneye 007 for Xbox 360 never saw the light of day due to licensing issues, but a leaked ROM means you can now play it on PC or just watch a video of someone else playing.

The pricey initial device could ship next year.

According to a source with “direct knowledge” of the device, The Information reports Apple’s mixed-reality headset will contain more than a dozen cameras for tracking movement and showing real-world video to the person wearing it. It apparently also includes two 8K displays, giving it an effective resolution that would far outstrip anything currently on the market.

Are you reading this using a computer that has Google’s Chrome browser installed on it? Take a break and make sure you’re updated to the latest version (88.0.4324.150). Without divulging any details, Google pushed this update to fix a single flaw reported last month by a security researcher. It’s vital you get the fix ASAP because reports indicate attackers are already taking advantage of it.

We should find out more later; however, based on the timing mentioned in the announcement, ZDNet speculates this could be linked to an exploit used by North Korean hackers to target security researchers.

The Lego Ideas program is responsible for this one.

A 24-year-old Sonic fan’s design of the Green Hill Zone, based on the excellent Sonic Mania rendition of the level, earned the more than 10,000 community votes a design needs before Lego considers making it into something official. Lego didn’t say when the set will go on sale but did mention it will be available globally once it’s ready.

Apple’s reliance on Face ID to unlock your iPhone has hit a snag with the pandemic and associated mask wearing in public areas. The next version of iOS offers a shortcut for Apple Watch wearers that should help deal with the frustration, and now you can test it out. The beta for iOS 14.5 is available to the public, so if you’re rocking multiple Apple devices on your person and need to be among people, it’s worth a look. Of course, the usual caveats about beta software and potential incompatibilities/instability all apply. Continue reading.