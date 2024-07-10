Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
How to order Samsung Galaxy Unpacked devices: Fold 6, Flip 6, Watch Ultra, Galaxy Ring and more
Here's how you can get your hands on all of Samsung's latest devices.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked might have been more like a recap of its recent leaks, but it does mean one exciting thing: pre-orders are now available on Samsung's website. For starters, you can order Samsung's new phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Maybe you're more interested in getting new earbuds and want to check out the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. Then there are Samsung's latest wearables, the Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra and the Galaxy Ring.
You can pre-order any of these items now through Samsung or pick one up starting July 24 directly from them or companies like Amazon and BestBuy. If you missed it, the live stream is available on demand, but we've summed up all the best bits for you here. Check out every Samsung product announced, its prices and any extra goodies you can get by pre-ordering now.
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is part of a new lineup of lighter, slimmer and more durable options than ever before. First, the basics: It's available to pre-order starting at $1,900 in Silver Shadow, Pink or Navy. For a limited time, you can get a storage upgrade at a discount if you go for the 512GB or 1TB models.
It has a 7.6-inch QXGA+ main screen with 374 ppi, while the cover screen is a 6.3-inch HD+ display with 410ppi. It has five cameras: a 10MP selfie camera, a 4MP under-display camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 50MP wide-angle camera and a 10MP telephoto camera. The latter three all exist on the rear of the device. Plus, it offers a 4,400mAh battery, 12GB of memory and IP48 water resistance.
The phone also utilizes a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which is ideal for its extra AI features. You can use the Google Gemini app as a fully integrated part of the device, which can be overlayed on the multi-window split screen. Furthermore, there are creative boosts thanks to the AI-powered ProVisual Engine, Photo Assist and Portrait Studio. Also helpful is the Galaxy Z Fold's even larger vapor chamber than its predecessor.
If you choose to pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 6 through Samsung, you get 12 months of Samsung Care+ for free. If you do so by July 23 (the day before it's released) and hand over an eligible trade-in, you can get up to $1,200 towards your purchase. Plus, Samsung will double your storage from 256GB to 512GB or from the latter to 1TB. Any B2B registered users can also get 7.5 percent off if they pre-order.
You can now pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 6 starting at $1,100 in Silver Shadow, Yellow, Blue or Mint. For a limited time, you can get a storage upgrade at a discount if you go for the 512GB model.
It offers some of the same updates as the Fold 6 but in a more compact (and cheaper) device. Some of their features in common include the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, IP48 water resistance and 12MP of memory.
As for differences, the Flip 6 is smaller with fewer perks. It has a 6.7-inch FHD+ main screen and a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED 60Hz cover screen. The phone also comes in just 256GB or 512GB (dropping the Fold 6's 1TB option) and has three cameras: the 10MP selfie camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera and 50MP wide-angle camera. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is also the first in its lineup to have a vapor chamber.
Like with the Fold 6, pre-ordering a Galaxy Z Flip 6 will get you a free year of Samsung Care +. In this case, handing over an eligible trade-in can get you up to $1,000 in credit and 512GB of storage versus 256GB. The B2B discount on the Fold 6 is also eligible here.
The Galaxy Buds 3 are available to pre-order in Silver or White for $180 — and come with a free protective Clip Case if you go through Samsung by July 23. One of the coolest things about them and their Pro counterparts is Interpreter. If you swing for these and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Flip 6, you can turn on Interpreter in a foreign language class, for example, and get a translation right in your ears. The tool uses Galaxy AI, as does Voice Command, which lets you initiate commands like playing or stopping music with just two words.
The buds also have a new design that Samsung claims is more comfortable and allows more intuitive movements when using tools like pinch control or swipe. Unlike Apple's AirPods, you can access noise cancellation with the base-level earbuds. Plus, they have features like wireless and quick charging, Samsung Find and Adaptive and Custom EQ.
Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are available to pre-order for $250 and are also in Silver and White, with a free protective Clip Case heading your way if you buy them through Samsung by July 23. For a limited time, you can pre-order and get a $50 discount.
There are a few major differences between the Buds 3 and the Buds 3 Pro, with the latter offering features like an enhanced two-way speaker, ambient sound, adaptive noise control and both siren and voice detect. Plus, they have Dual Amplifiers and a Super-Wideband Call feature.
The Galaxy Watch 7 is here, and you can pre-order it for a starting price of $300. It's available in two sizes, but there's a catch: the colors change. The 40mm model comes in Green or Cream, while the 44mm option still has Green but switches to Silver as its alternative. Once you've picked a color, it's time to explore the different features offered, including an FDA-authorized Sleep Apnea feature, Heart Rate monitoring and an Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification.
Both the Galaxy Watch 7 and the Ultra (which we'll get into in a second) are Samsung's first smartwatches equipped with Wear OS 5, a 3nm Processor and a Dual-frequency GPS system. The new watch is also compatible with any Android 11 or higher that has at least 1.5GB of memory. Plus, "for a limited time," pre-orders of a new Galaxy Watch will get you a free extra watch band.
Yes, Samsung did decide to name its advanced smartwatch Ultra — who knows where that came from, Apple cough Apple. Anyways, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is 47mm and comes in Titanium Gray, Titanium White, and Titanium Silver. It's available to pre-order for a starting price of $650 and, like the Watch 7, comes with an additional watch band for that undisclosed limited time.
One of the big things you get with the Galaxy Watch Ultra is durability. It has a 10ATM water resistance and a Titanium Grade 4 frame — plus, Samsung claims it can operate at 9,000 meters elevation or 500 meters below sea level. It also lasts for up to 100 hours when in power saving mode or up to 48 hours when in exercise power saving mode. The Galaxy Watch Ultra also adjusts to your surroundings with a top brightness of 3,000 nits and an automatic switch into Night Mode.
Samsung has entered the wellness ring space. It bills the $400 Galaxy Ring as a 24/7 health monitor designed for continual, comfortable wear at a max weight of just three grams. Well, if you're never going to take it off, at least there are nine sizes to choose from and three colors: Titanium Black, Titanium Silver and Titanium Gold. Samsung says it will offer sizing kits if you need help deciding what ring size to choose.
Like the Galaxy Watch Ultra, Samsung has made its Galaxy Ring to withstand some beatings. It has a Titanium Grade 5 finish, 10ATM water resistance and up to seven days of battery life — plus a fast-charging case.
All the data it collects gets stored in Samsung Health, including your Energy Score. The Galaxy AI-enabled feature looks at your sleep, activity, sleeping heart rate and sleeping heart rate variability. Samsung also designed a sleep AI algorithm to provide metrics like how much you move during sleep and your sleep latency. Other aspects tracked include your menstrual cycle and heart rate.
Catch up on all the news from Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2024 here!