How to order Samsung Galaxy Unpacked devices: Fold 6, Flip 6, Watch Ultra, Galaxy Ring and more

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is part of a new lineup of lighter, slimmer and more durable options than ever before. First, the basics: It's available to pre-order starting at $1,900 in Silver Shadow, Pink or Navy. For a limited time, you can get a storage upgrade at a discount if you go for the 512GB or 1TB models.

It has a 7.6-inch QXGA+ main screen with 374 ppi, while the cover screen is a 6.3-inch HD+ display with 410ppi. It has five cameras: a 10MP selfie camera, a 4MP under-display camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 50MP wide-angle camera and a 10MP telephoto camera. The latter three all exist on the rear of the device. Plus, it offers a 4,400mAh battery, 12GB of memory and IP48 water resistance.

The phone also utilizes a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which is ideal for its extra AI features. You can use the Google Gemini app as a fully integrated part of the device, which can be overlayed on the multi-window split screen. Furthermore, there are creative boosts thanks to the AI-powered ProVisual Engine, Photo Assist and Portrait Studio. Also helpful is the Galaxy Z Fold's even larger vapor chamber than its predecessor.

If you choose to pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 6 through Samsung, you get 12 months of Samsung Care+ for free. If you do so by July 23 (the day before it's released) and hand over an eligible trade-in, you can get up to $1,200 towards your purchase. Plus, Samsung will double your storage from 256GB to 512GB or from the latter to 1TB. Any B2B registered users can also get 7.5 percent off if they pre-order.