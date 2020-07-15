The Morning After: Lego's NES replica comes with a 'playable' Mario game

This console generation is on its way out, but Andrew Tarantola believes one of the PS4’s best games ever is about to appear. That game, of course, is Ghost of Tsushima, which takes place during the Mongol invasion of Tsushima Island in the 13th century. It’s not breaking a lot of new ground gameplay-wise, though, with elements cribbed from other third-person Sony games you’ve played before, like Horizon: Zero Dawn and Uncharted, as well as third-party titles like Batman Arkham and Sekiro.

Still, he said that “Sucker Punch has managed to seamlessly meld them together, hone and polish the overarching gameplay experience into something truly phenomenal,” so I guess there’s one good reason to give your PS4 another go before it’s replaced this fall.

Lego's buildable NES console comes with a 'playable' game

The gorgeous set launches on August 1st.

Just as we were getting used to the Lego Super Mario kits, the company has officially unveiled a brick-based replica of an entire Nintendo Entertainment System (which just so happened to turn 37 today). The 'console' doesn't actually play any games, but there is a buildable TV, with a tiny Mario figure and a crank that slowly moves the level in the background. The kit also comes with a special Action Brick that the Lego Mario from the upcoming Starter Course can scan.

Like Lego Mario, though, it’s one expensive project. The Lego NES is $230 — you could get an actual Switch console for that.

Sony will reportedly make millions of extra PS5s to meet COVID-19 demand

But that doesn’t mean you’ll be able to get one.

The coronavirus pandemic is still with us, and as a result, people may be spending more time at home over the next several months. This possibility seems to be impacting plans for Sony and Facebook, as reports from Bloomberg and Nikkei suggest the companies will build millions more PlayStation 5s and Oculus headsets than they had originally planned.

Combined with potentially increased demand, it’s hard to say how this will impact availability, but now Sony’s largely robotic production facilities will crank out as many as 10 million PS5s by the end of the year. One hurdle that’s harder to clear is moving those units to buyers outside of Asia — limits on air freight mean many of them may not be delivered until 2021.

SpaceX gets closer to a private beta of its Starlink internet service

And leaks images of its home antenna.

SpaceX has revealed it will launch, this summer, a private beta for its satellite-provided internet service Starlink followed by a public beta. It’s emailing prospective testers to collect their addresses to narrow down locations beyond the ZIP and area code level, and data miners have dug into its website to find support information and some pictures of its equipment.

