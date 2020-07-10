The Morning After: Google revealed a replacement for the Home speaker

People are buying more PCs! The economy is back!

Not so fast. Multiple reports yesterday say PC shipments did indeed grow over the last quarter, but this is due to the recovery of factories hit early by COVID-19 and also the boom in working (living or studying) from home.

Unsurprisingly, that growth focused on mobile PC and laptops, but according to both IDC and Gartner, the boom is short term. IDC predicts the recession will be back with a vengeance for PCs.

— Mat

Canon announces two new flagship cameras

It’s ready to take the fight to Sony.

Canon

Canon has finally taken the wraps of the 45-megapixel, $3,899 EOS R5, the most impressive-looking mirrorless camera for video we’ve seen so far. As we already knew, it will shoot 8K 12-bit RAW video aided by a new in-body stabilization system and Canon’s class-leading Dual Pixel autofocus.

And then it followed it up with the 20.1-megapixel EOS R6. At $2,499, the R6 is everything we hoped the EOS R would be (and more) and a much better rival to the Sony A7 III, Nikon Z6 and Panasonic S1.

Confused by the idea that the R5 is ‘better’ than the R6? Canon is now lining up the names of its full-frame mirrorless cameras with its DSLRs, with the R5 flagship corresponding to its 5D-series DSLRs, and the R6 model matching its more budget-oriented 6D-series DSLRs. Both cameras are expected later this summer.

Continue reading.

Google reveals its new Nest smart speaker

It’s doubling down on the fabric aesthetic.

Google

In 2016, Google’s Home smart speaker brought Cast features and Assistant to more places, and they haven’t stopped expanding. The company stopped selling its original speaker a few months ago and is preparing this new Nest-branded unit as a replacement. After images of it leaked from Japan’s version of the FCC, Google sent out a teaser image and sizzle reel to show the unit off properly. Now all we need is its real name and some specs.

Continue reading.

Apple's iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 public betas are available

And we go hands-on with iPadOS 14.

Engadget

While the final versions of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 won't be available for a few months yet, Apple officially opened its public beta program for anyone who can't wait to see what all the fuss is about. iPhones as old as 2015's iPhone 6s and 6s Plus can install iOS 14, while any iPad newer than the nearly six-year-old iPad Air 2 can run iPadOS 14 — those interested can sign up right here.

Chris Velazco has already tried out the next version of Apple’s tablet software, testing out its unique approach to widgets and revamped search UI. Some changes impact Apple’s apps that more closely mirror their desktop counterparts, and there are several changes to the experience of using its Pencil, too.

Continue reading.