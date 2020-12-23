The Morning After: Meet the new king of $399 GPUs

So after all the drama, how did the Cyberpunk 2077 launch work out for CD Projekt Red? While the numbers are still settling in, the company posted a note to its website for investors saying that, including requests received for refunds, the game sold 13 million copies as of December 20th.

Given those numbers, one wonders what will happen the next time a publisher runs up against the wall and chooses between shipping an admittedly bug-ridden game now or delaying the release until later.

-- Richard Lawler

A few rounds with the cheapest RTX 3000 card.

If you refuse to game in resolutions below 4K, this may not be the card for you. But at resolutions of 1080p and 1440p, Devindra Hardawar found the RTX 3060 Ti is perfectly suited to the task, although ray tracing can sometimes slow things down. Like the rest of NVIDIA’s 30 series cards, the hardest part right now is probably getting your hands on one at the MSRP of $399. But if you do manage to get one? Then it will easily best the 2080 Super that used to sell for $699.

Virtual show, virtual awards.

With the coronavirus still spreading worldwide, CES 2021 has gone online only, and so has Engadget. Though this year's event will undoubtedly be different, at least one thing remains the same: We will continue to judge the official Best of CES Awards. This will be our eighth year hosting the awards, and our first doing so from our homes.

To match, or perhaps elevate, our remote surroundings, Engadget will be unveiling a new 3D virtual stage from which we will broadcast not just the awards ceremony, but three days of live panels and other programming. The ceremony itself will take place on Wednesday, January 13, around 4:00pm ET.

Alexa on your face is both helpful and annoying.

The Echo Frames are comfortable enough for all-day wear and can be fitted with prescription lenses so glasses-wearers will get the most use out of this. According to Cherlynn Low, “They’re great for when I want to hop on a call while still being able to listen out for a delivery person, or when I need Alexa to hear me over the music my Google speakers are blaring.” However, frequent notifications can make the experience overwhelming, and they’re not great at playing music.

