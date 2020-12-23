Latest in Gear

Image credit:

The Morning After: Meet the new king of $399 GPUs

We review NVIDIA's RTX 3060 Ti, and Elon Musk reveals he tried to sell Tesla to Apple.
Engadget
1h ago
Comments
32 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

KFC made a bucket-shaped gaming PC that warms chicken

KFC made a bucket-shaped gaming PC that warms chicken

View
Apple begins sending hacker-friendly iPhones to security experts

Apple begins sending hacker-friendly iPhones to security experts

View
NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti review: The new king of $399 GPUs

NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti review: The new king of $399 GPUs

View
What's on TV this week: 'Wonder Woman 1984' and 'Akira' in 4K

What's on TV this week: 'Wonder Woman 1984' and 'Akira' in 4K

View
OnePlus CEO confirms its first watch is coming in 'early' 2021

OnePlus CEO confirms its first watch is coming in 'early' 2021

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr