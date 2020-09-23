Latest in Gear

Image credit: Tesla

The Morning After: Tesla's $25,000 EV, and its 200 MPH-capable Model S

New battery tech could Tesla build cheaper cars, but first the fastest Model S ever is going 'Plaid.'
Engadget
23m ago
Comments
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Microsoft Teams will add breakout rooms and automated meeting recaps

Microsoft Teams will add breakout rooms and automated meeting recaps

View
Tesla's 1,100HP 'Plaid' Model S sport sedan will arrive in late 2021

Tesla's 1,100HP 'Plaid' Model S sport sedan will arrive in late 2021

View
Amazon says it has nothing to do with the Echelon 'Prime Bike'

Amazon says it has nothing to do with the Echelon 'Prime Bike'

View
Tesla lays out 'Battery Day' plans that lead to a $25,000 electric car

Tesla lays out 'Battery Day' plans that lead to a $25,000 electric car

View
The Apple Watch Series 6 is already discounted at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 6 is already discounted at Amazon

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr