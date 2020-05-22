The Morning After: Samsung's Terrace TV takes 4K outside

The event space in Fortnite has already hosted live shows and DJ sets, but Thursday night it rolled out the red carpet to premiere a trailer for Christopher Nolan’s next movie. Warner Bros. is still focused on releasing the IMAX-ready flick in theaters first, but for now the big screen experience of Tenet came inside Fortnite.

I tuned in to watch the experience live (you can see a clip right here), and while the quality was certainly good enough, the hassle of clicking through Fortnite’s menus was a bit more work than just waiting another five minutes to see it in full-screen on YouTube. Still, we’d expect to see more events like this in the future, and Nolan apparently plans to screen one of his flicks in the game later this summer.

Samsung lets you ignore nature with its 2,000-nit outdoor QLED TV

4K meets the backyard.

Samsung

This Terrace TV comes in 55-, 65- and 75-inch models and is starting to go on sale in the US and Canada. Along with QLED tech and 4K resolution, the Terrace has a weather resistance rating of IP55, provides 2,000 nits of brightness -- enough to see clearly in daylight -- and includes an anti-glare coating. The 65-inch model’s sticker price is about $5,000.

DaVinci Resolve 16.2 can take on Premiere Pro CC

It’s now much faster and easier to use.

Engadget

Since Blackmagic Design’s Resolve 16 came out last year, a lot of video editors may have been tempted to ditch Adobe Premiere Pro CC. The biggest reason might be their bank balance: Resolve 16 is free, and even the $300 Studio version costs less over time than Adobe Premiere Pro’s obligatory monthly plans.

According to Steve Dent, the cost isn’t the whole story, though. Resolve 16 is quite an improvement over the last version, especially when it comes to ease-of-use. And while Premiere Pro CC seems to get slower and buggier with every release, Resolve 16 has become cleaner and snappier. Steve tests out both.

Netflix will start canceling long-dormant subscriptions

If your account is collecting dust, it'll ask if you want to keep paying.

If you signed up to Netflix at least a year ago but haven't watched anything, or you haven't streamed something on the platform in the last two years, Netflix will ask you via email or app notification if you want to keep subscribing. If you don't respond, it'll automatically cancel your plan. Only a few hundred thousand accounts (less than 0.5 percent of total Netflix users) meet these criteria. So, why announce it?

It’s a good thing, sure, but I can’t unravel the business sense in it. Guess I shouldn’t complain.

