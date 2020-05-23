The Morning After: SpaceX Crew Dragon launch delayed due to bad weather

Now that HBO Max is here, what do you think? If you’re not sure what it is or whether you have access, Billy Steele has a complete breakdown of what to expect right now. A last-minute deal added access for Comcast customers, but Warner isn’t playing ball with anyone’s “Channels” setup. On Apple TV, the Channels section now points to its HBO Max app, and on Roku and Fire TV, there’s no HBO Max app at all -- yet.

HBO

Time may address squabbles over availability and some of the more confusing content holes in its library (where’s the 4K?), but this is going to be an adjustment for everyone.

-- Richard

SpaceX's first crewed mission to the ISS is scrubbed

A second attempt is scheduled for Saturday.

NASA/Kim Shiflett

The one thing that SpaceX and NASA can’t control is the weather, and that was enough to scratch the planned Crew Dragon launch on Wednesday afternoon. With an instantaneous launch window, they couldn’t wait to see if things would clear up and called it with 15 minutes to go on the countdown clock. The next possible launch date is May 30th at 3:22 PM ET, so stay tuned.

Continue reading.

Sony may reveal its first wave of PS5 games on June 3rd

Let’s talk exclusives.

Sony

According to a Bloomberg report, Sony is preparing to offer its first proper look at PS5 games on June 3rd. If the company does hold a game reveal stream next week, it probably won’t be too comprehensive either. Sony isn’t likely “to reveal every essential detail on the console” during the event, according to the report. It may hold more events in the coming months to trickle out PS5 news. It could well hold off on revealing the console’s design until later.

Continue reading.

Pablo Escobar’s brother is trying to sell refurbished iPhone 11 Pros for $499

Probably a scam.

We followed Roberto Escobar (Pablo Escobar’s brother) and his attempts to peddle Escobar-branded folding smartphones -- which were just repackaged Galaxy Fold phones. Now Escobar Inc. has a new offering -- refurbished iPhone 11 Pros for $499.

The company said it is selling a limited run of “formerly damaged” iPhone 11 Pros with 256GB. The phones have been repaired and “gold-plated.” Though if they’re anything like the Escobar Fold 2 (aka Galaxy Fold) that came out, that gold-plating is more like a foil sticker.

Continue reading.