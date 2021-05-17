Automate your lights with this easy-install smart switch

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff.

Smart home technology has made significant strides in recent years, with the most noteworthy developments being simple solutions for common inconveniences. The Switchmate 2.0 is one such problem solver. It’s an instant-install cover for your light switches that gives you more control over the lighting in your home, and it’s on sale now for $20 , or 33 percent off.

With the Switchmate 2.0, the entire installation process takes place in about one second, or as long as it takes you to magnetically attach it to the screws on your existing wall plates. No tools are required to attach the Switchmate and get it up and running, making it ideal for apartment dwellers, students, renters or anyone who wants to dabble in smart home technology without a hefty investment. Its simple, discreet design allows it to match any interior decorating style as well.

Once your Switchmate is attached, you'll have total control over it through a companion app. For instance, you can use multiple timers to adjust your lighting depending on the time of day, or you can pair the Switchmate with Amazon Alexa or Google Home to automate your lights with voice commands.

The Switchmate has seen considerable positive reviews from customers for how easily it controls your home lighting. Amazon customers praised the near-instant installation and convenience of automation without needing to rewire your switches or replace your bulbs, earning it over 400 five-star ratings.

