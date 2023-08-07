The Morning After: Google didn't mean to leak the Pixel 8 Pro on its own website Just after the iPhone 15 event announcement? Surely not!

Google (accidentally?) published a photo of the Pixel 8 Pro before it unveiled the device, within 24 hours of rival Apple announcing the iPhone 15 launch. X (Twitter) user Android Setting spotted a photo of a beige phone on Google Store.

It’s since been pulled from the page that promotes Google's subscriptions and services, but its alt text reportedly read: "A person takes a call on a Pixel 8 Pro phone in Porcelain."

It broadly looks like another Pixel ‘pro’ phone, with the same camera array across the back. Google hasn’t announced a launch date yet, but we have an event date: October 4th. Timing is everything, though.

– Mat Smith

​​You can get these reports delivered daily direct to your inbox. Subscribe right here!

​​

The biggest stories you might have missed

Garmin’s new Venu 3 smartwatch knows when you’ve been napping

Samsung debuts its own 'AI-powered' smart recipe app

Late-night TV's biggest hosts start a 'Strike Force Five' podcast to support striking staff

Google Chat now plays nice with Slack and Microsoft Teams

'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III' will use AI to clamp down on toxic voice chats

Google's Duet AI can generate emails and documents in different tones

Sony's two new A7C series cameras offer premium features for less money

Might be wise to stack an extra year on your current membership.

A few months after Microsoft revealed plans to increase Game Pass subscription prices, Sony is getting in on the act. An annual Essential subscription will soon cost $80 per year, up from $60. The Extra plan is going up by $35 to $135 per year, while an annual Premium plan will soon cost $40 more at $160. The price changes won't take effect for current PS Plus users on an annual plan until their next renewal date, which is on or after November 6th.

PS Plus is generally less expensive than the equivalent Game Pass tiers. An annual PS Plus Essential plan is $52 less than a year of Xbox Game Pass, while a 12-month PS Plus Premium membership is $44 less than Game Pass Ultimate over the same timeframe. That said, Microsoft offers all of its first-party games via Game Pass upon their release.

Continue reading.

The modular, repairable smartphone has matured.

Engadget

The Fairphone 5 doesn’t stray far from the template laid down by its predecessor. It has the same hefty chassis, the same camera housing, the same fingerprint-sensing power button and the same easily removable backplate. The changes include a bigger battery, a bigger display and better cameras. Thanks to Fairphone’s efforts to improve its product, and the general stagnation in smartphones, the gulf between cutting-edge and midrange has closed by a lot.

Continue reading.

The MTA's OMNY website shows a 7-day ride history with only a credit card number.

The contactless payment system for New York City’s subways has a security hole. Anyone with access to someone’s credit card number can see when and where they entered the city’s underground transit in the last seven days. The problem lies in a feature on the website for OMNY, the tap-to-pay system for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), which allows you to view your recent ride history using only credit card info. The MTA’s loose implementation could allow stalkers, abusive exes or anyone who hacks into or purchases a person’s credit card information online to find out when and where they typically enter the subway. The MTA, in an email to Engadget, said it will consider security changes as it improves its system.

Continue reading.