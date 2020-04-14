Just like everyone else, I’m practicing social distancing and cutting out nonessential trips. The only problem is that I still need groceries. Lately, the choices include lining up for limited access to the store or navigating website queues that make getting a loaf of bread harder than snagging a new release on SNKRS.

While Amazon deals with worker safety issues and accusations that it’s retaliating against whistleblowers, the company’s plan to streamline the process at Whole Foods will give delivery customers a “virtual place in line.” Will that be enough to make the experience smoother and safer for everyone involved? We’ll find out soon.

-- Richard

The importance of Apple and Google’s rare collaboration on contact tracing

Privacy meets pandemic.

At the end of last week, Google and Apple announced they would collaborate on Bluetooth technology intended to help alert people if they may have been exposed to COVID-19. But what does that mean, what are the privacy implications and how is the platform supposed to work? Chris Ip dives into the technology and checks in with some experts to get the answers.

Razer's Pikachu wireless earbuds are stored in a Poké Ball

You'll have to go to China to catch 'em.

Yes, you’re seeing correctly. The wireless charging case for these earbuds is a faithfully reproduced Poké Ball from the anime. The front button lights up to indicate charge level.

How to get the most out of Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services

Watch more without blowing up your budget.

Gone are the days when one or two streaming services were your only options. Now, there are dozens of services that let you watch acclaimed new shows, classic movies and much more. It's hard to keep track of them all, and it's even harder to watch all of the content you want, now everything lives on its own platform. Engadget has tips and tricks for getting the most out of the streaming services you're currently paying for and advice on how to test out new ones.

