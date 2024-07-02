This early Prime Day deal brings the Samsung Galaxy A35 phone to a record-low price

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner, officially starting on July 16, but early deals are already starting to trickle in. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy A35 smartphone is currently available for $350 , which is a discount of $50 and a record-low price for the mid-level handset.

The A35 just became available in the US back in April, so the discount comes as a nice surprise. This is a capable smartphone with a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display that boasts a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz, just like its cousin the Galaxy A55 . This phone also includes the company’s Vision Booster software, which adjusts the screen’s tone according to ambient lighting conditions, and Samsung’s Knox Vault privacy technology.

We put the Galaxy A35 on our list of the best midrange smartphones for a number of key reasons. We loved the screen, calling it one of the best displays available for the price, and the versatile camera system. We also enjoyed the 5,000mAh battery, which easily allows for all-day use. This battery supports 25W fast charging.

As for power, the Exynos 1380 processor won’t break any speed records and the 6GB of RAM is on the lower side. The same goes for the 128GB of onboard storage, though Samsung has added a microSD card for expansion. Despite these specs, the Galaxy A35 performs admirably with most tasks.

