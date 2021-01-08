The Morning After: Donald Trump is back on Twitter, but not Facebook

Trump’s social media ban from Facebook and Instagram will continue until President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20th, if not beyond. Social media has been incredibly accommodating to Trump up until this point, but both Twitter and Facebook, not to mention Instagram, TikTok and Twitch, have hardened their stance following the President’s post-riot video that continued to allege election fraud and called the rioters “very special.”

TikTok, which the President is not a user or fan of, says it’ll remove videos of Trump’s praise for rioters, but will allow videos from news organizations reporting on the incident. Twitch, which has now disabled Donald Trump's account, banned its PogChamp emote following the Capitol Hill riots, after the face of it, Ryan “Gootecks” Gutierrez, encouraged further violence.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement: “We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great.” Meanwhile, Trump has regained his Twitter privileges, despite calls for a permanent ban — even from within Twitter itself.

— Mat Smith

During a pandemic.

Around a year ago, Musk’s net worth was around $27 billion, which wasn’t enough to rank among the planet’s top 50 wealthiest people at the time. The Tesla share price has skyrocketed more than nine-fold since then. By around noon ET on Thursday, it had risen by more than $45 (about six percent) from the previous day, putting him at $185 billion, surpassing Amazon’s CEO.

But got laughed out of the room.

The original Xbox was announced at CES back in 2001, making it officially 20 years old this week. According to a fascinating oral history published by Bloomberg, in the console's early stages, Microsoft considered using its considerable financial might to buy developers. And it approached Nintendo about an acquisition.

Microsoft was laughed out of the room, says Kevin Bachus, a director for third-party relations on the Xbox project. “They just laughed their asses off,” Bachus said to Bloomberg. “Like, imagine an hour of somebody just laughing at you. That was kind of how that meeting went.”

Apple is reportedly in talks with several car companies.

We heard rumors last month that Apple’s self-driving electric car project, codenamed Titan, could lead to a vehicle by 2024. Now, multiple reports have corroborated this, with CNBC quoting a Hyundai spokesperson that said Apple was in discussions with multiple automakers, including Hyundai itself. The spokesperson added this was all in the very early stages, so don’t expect an Apple car next year.

The EQS EV is due later this year.

The automaker has unveiled a 56-inch MBUX Hyperscreen that will span nearly the entire cabin of its EQS luxury EV. It’s not just meant to impress — it presents the instrument cluster, infotainment and passenger display in a seamless design that removes unused elements (such as the passenger view on a solo trip).

Hyperscreen’s interface may be as important as the sheer size. Mercedes is focusing heavily on AI that surfaces and suggests features when you need them. It’ll offer to call a contact if you regularly talk to them on your drive home, will automatically lift the car based on your location and will even remember your preferred massage type depending on outside temperatures.

