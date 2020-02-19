Latest in Gear

Image credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Morning After: Twitter fixed the retweet button

Retweets make sense again, HBO is back on Roku and Facebook really doesn't like iOS 14.
Engadget
40m ago
Comments
51 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

'Hades' on Nintendo Switch can transfer saved games to and from PC

'Hades' on Nintendo Switch can transfer saved games to and from PC

View
NASA's Lunar Gateway will feature Canadian Space Agency robotics

NASA's Lunar Gateway will feature Canadian Space Agency robotics

View
Google Photos lets you relive a day through your Maps timeline

Google Photos lets you relive a day through your Maps timeline

View
Discord's screen sharing feature comes to smartphones

Discord's screen sharing feature comes to smartphones

View
Amazon's custom Ka-band antenna will deliver less expensive satellite internet

Amazon's custom Ka-band antenna will deliver less expensive satellite internet

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr