All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

As the holiday weekend approaches, deals on the latest gadgets have been popping up across the web. Apple's 10.2-inch iPad is $30 off right now and Solo Stove, the maker of compact, stainless steel fire pits, has knocked $120 off most of its devices. We even have a few holdouts from Amazon Prime Day still available, like deals on Anker's Eufy RoboVac 11S and a two-pack Nest WiFi system. Here are the best July 4th tech deals we could find.

10.2-inch iPad

The 10.2-inch iPad remains on sale for $299, or $30 off its normal price. It's arguably the best tablet for new tablet owners and we liked its improved performance, familiar design and support for the first-generation Apple Pencil.

Buy 10.2-inch iPad at Amazon - $299

MacBook Air M1

Apple's MacBook Air M1 has dropped to $899, which is the best price we've seen it. If you're looking to upgrade your notebook, this is one of the best options for most people right now. The Air M1 earned a score of 94 from us for its incredibly fast performance, excellent keyboard and trackpad, good battery life and lack of fan noise.

Buy MacBook Air M1 at Amazon - $899

24-inch iMac M1

Apple's colorful iMacs with 8-core GPUs are $50 off right now at Amazon, bringing them down to $1,450. We gave this desktop a score of 89 for its remarkable performance thanks to the M1 chip, lovely 24-inch Retina Display and its thin-and-light design.

Buy 24-inch iMac at Amazon - $1,450

Solo Stove Bonfire

Engadget

Solo Stove's Bonfire is $120 off for the company's July 4th sale, bringing it down to $230. That's the best price we've seen, and the other models are also $120 off for a limited time, too. These are smokeless, portable fire pits that we've recommended in the past as an easy way to upgrade your backyard setup.

Buy Bonfire at Solo Stove - $230

ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4

Engadget

On the heels of the new Thermapen One announcement, the Thermapen Mk4 has been discounted to $69. It's the best instant-read thermometer we've used so far —the backlit display makes it easy to read in almost any situation and the display rotates depending on how you're holding the pen. Plus, you never have to remember to turn it off because the pen automatically turns on when you pick it up and will shut off after some time of no use.

ThermoWorks is also running an Independence Day sale that knocks up to 20 percent off remote BBQ alarm thermometers.

Buy Thermapen Mk4 at ThermoWorks - $69 Shop ThermoWorks Independence Day sale

Apple Watch Series 6 Product Red Edition

Apple

The GPS + Cellular models of the Apple Watch Series 6 Product Red Edition are $100 off at Amazon. The 40mm is down to $399, or close to a record low, while the 44mm version has hit an all-time low of $429. We gave the Series 6 a score of 89 for its speedier performance, quicker charging and slightly improved battery life.

Buy Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS + Cellular) at Amazon - $399 Buy Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm, GPS + Cellular) at Amazon - $429

GameStop Independence Day sale

Through Sunday, July 4, GameStop is running a holiday sale that includes a "buy two, get one free" promo on a number of titles including Marios + Rabbids Kingdom Battle and Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The sale also includes discounts on pre-owned games as well as $30 in extra credit when you trade in a PS4, XB1, Nintendo Switch or another console.

Shop GameStop's Independence Day sale

Samsung Galaxy Buds+

Billy Steele / Engadget

Both Amazon and Microsoft have the Galaxy Buds+ for $100, or $50 off their normal price. We gave them a score of 83 for their improved audio quality, longer battery life, deeper iOS integration and better call quality.

Buy Galaxy Buds+ at Amazon - $100 Buy Galaxy Buds+ at Microsoft - $100

Anker Eufy RoboVac 11S

One of our favorite budget robot vacuums, the Anker Eufy RoboVac 11S, has dropped to $140. That's $90 off its normal price and close to its record-low. Not only is this one of the slimmest robo-vacs we've tried, but it cleans hard floors and carpets thoroughly and it comes with a remote that you can use to manually direct the vacuum, set schedules and more.

Buy RoboVac 11S at Amazon - $140

Google Nest WiFi (2 pack)

The Nest WiFi pack with one router and one extension point is down to $189, or $80 off. We gave this mesh system a score of 84 for its unobtrusive design, simple installation process and built-in smart speaker capabilities.

Buy Nest WiFi (2 pack) at Walmart - $189

55-inch LG C1 OLED 4K smart TV

LG's 2021 C1 OLED 4K TVs have dropped in price, so you can grab the 55-inch for $1,497, or about $300 off its normal price. The C1 is the mid-tier lineup that includes the company's latest processor, HDMI 2.1 support and NVIDIA G-SYNC and FreeSync compatibility.

Buy 55-inch LG C1 OLED at Amazon - $1,497 Buy 55-inch LG C1 OLED at Best Buy - $1,500

48-inch LG CX OLED 4K smart TV

My Best Buy members can get the 48-inch LG CX OLED 4K smart TV for $1,250, or $250 off its normal price. It's free to sign up for My Best Buy and it's worth it to get a bit of extra money off all of the retailer's current sales. This OLED set has LG's a9 Gen 3 processor, support for Dolby Vision, Atmos, HDR10 and HLG plus Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa integration.

Buy 48-inch LG CX OLED at Best Buy - $1,250

Beats Solo Pro

The Beats Solo Pro are still discounted to a record-low of $149. We liked these on-ear cans for their excellent sound quality, good ANC and hands-free Siri capabilities.

Buy Beats Solo Pro at Walmart - $149

Omaze gaming PC giveaway

fpphotobank via Getty Images

Omaze is giving away another $20,000 to build your ultimate gaming PC. This sweepstakes is free to enter, but funds donated with purchased entries will benefit Schools on Wheels, an organization that provides free tutoring and mentoring services to children experiencing homelessness across Southern California. Through July 2, you can use the code RADNESS150 at checkout to get an additional 150 bonus entries.

Enter to win at Omaze

Pricing and availability is subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

New tech deals

55-inch Sony A8H Bravia OLED smart TV

Amazon knocked about $600 off Sony's 55-inch A8H Bravia OLED smart TV. It includes the company's X1 Ultimate processor, Game Mode for a smoother, more responsive experience, the Android TV operating system and support for the Google Assistant, Amazon's Alexa and even Apple's AirPlay 2.

Buy 55-inch Sony A8H Bravia OLED at Amazon - $1,298

MagSafe charger

Apple's MagSafe charger is down to $34 at Amazon, or $6 off its normal price. While not a huge discount, it's a good opportunity to get a first-party accessory for less. This thin disk magnetically attaches to the back of the latest iPhones to power them up.

Buy MagSage charger at Amazon - $34

Twelve South 4th of July sale

The accessory maker Twelve South is running a 4th of July sale through July 5th that knocks up to 60 percent off of many products. Of note are the AirFly Bluetooth transmitter for as low as $25, the Compass Pro adjustable iPad stand for $50 and the HiRise Lightning Stand for $25.

Shop Twelve South 4th of July sale

Casetify July 4th sale

Casetify's holiday sale gets you 15 percent off most items through July 5th when you use the code 4JULY21 at checkout. The company makes colorful cases and protective gear for numerous mobile devices including iPhones, Galaxy handsets, AirPods and more. They also make great gifts thanks to Casetify's extensive library of customizable accessories.

Shop Casetify's July 4th sale

Speck Independence Day sale

Through July 4th, you can get 30 percent off sitewide at Speck. In addition to iPhones and Android device cases, Speck has gear for AirPods, MacBooks, Kindles, Chromebooks and others. If you want a case for your smartphone that will both look good and keep your gadget safe, Speck accessories are good options.

Shop Speck's Independence Day sale

Aukey PowerZeus 500 portable power station

Aukey's PowerZeus 500 portable power station is on sale for $367 when you use the code AUKEYPLUS at checkout. This 518Wh station can easily come with you on a camping trip to provide juice to all your devices, or act as a backup battery during power outages.

Buy PowerZeus 500 at Aukey - $367

NordVPN

One of our recommended VPNs is running a good sale on a two-year subscription. You can sign up for NordVPN for only $89 for the first two years, which comes out to $44.50 per year. We like NordVPN for its speed, its no-logs policy, the thousands of servers it has to choose from and that one account supports up to six connected devices.

Sign up for NordVPN (two years) - $89

