All the important news from Apple’s iPhone 11 event

The iPhone 11, which is intended to be the successor to the iPhone XR, features the same display as last year's model. But it offers longer battery life, two new cameras and six entirely new colors. All three phones will feature an entirely new Bionic A13 chip, which means not only will they perform faster than their predecessors, they'll consume less battery.

The tech giant also previewed the Apple Watch Series 5, which has the distinction of being the company's first wearable to feature an "always on" display. The new LTPO Retina display lets users check time and notifications on the device without having to raise their wrist.

The new seventh-generation iPad gets a boost in screen size, at 10.2 inches. Finally, those anticipating Apple Arcade and Apple TV+ got a look at what both will offer, as well as details on pricing. Both services will feature family plans at $5 a month. Arcade will launch on September 19th in over 150 different countries, while Apple TV+ will be available on November 1st.

Both the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB. Prices will start at $999 for the Pro and $1099 for the Pro Max. The iPhone 11 will start at $699, which is a deal considering that last year's iPhone XR started at $749. You can pre-order the smartphones on September 13th, and it will be available in stores on September 20th. And just a day before the new iPhone 11 hits stores, Apple will release iOS 13. Here's a rundown of all the major announcements made at today's Apple event.

iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max